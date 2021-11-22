Released in 2007, Terry developed, created, co-financed and starred in "Rise of the Footsoldier" the highly acclaimed British crime and gangster film, Terry portrayed Tony Tucker throughout the notorious "Rise of The Footsoldier" film franchise, a franchise which has become one of the UK's largest and most successful crime film franchises of all time

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Darkhorse Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" and/or "Darkhorse") is pleased to announce it has executed a digital asset joint venture agreement with Terry Stone to launch one of the world's first movie creation and production platforms in the crypto currency and blockchain ecosystem.

Terry Stone is a highly acclaimed TV/film actor and producer, as well as staring in one of the UK's biggest and most successful crime film franchises of all time, Terry portrayed starring roles in films such as the BAFTA nominee "Rollin with The Nines" the UK period crime drama "Once Upon a Time in London" and he also starred in the UK box office smash "Anuvahood".

Under the Agreement, DARKHORSE and Terry Stone have entered into terms to create "Darkhorse Films Ltd" (the "Venture") to memorialize the terms and conditions of their relationship. The parties aim to leverage from the anticipated exponential growing demand of digital assets in the film, TV, social media, music, visual and art content industries specifically as it relates to Terry's soon to be released new TV and film franchise.

Darkhorse Films will create the digital environment specifically designed to underpin a pipeline portfolio of TV & big screen movies, generate a marketplace for the sale and resale of the TV and film franchise assets and launch its own non-fungible token platform (the "NFT Platform"), as well as offering TV and film fans the option to engage with both cryptocurrency and traditional fiat payment channels. Darkhorse Films aims to commercialize through tokenomics TV and film franchise assets and create digital intellectual property for the benefit of both Parties (the "Business").

David van Herwaarde, CEO at Darkhorse commented: "The Darkhorse strategic move into entertainment related tokenomics and NFT's is moving at pace, we have already onboarded outstanding talent and partnered with high profile brand influencers in the genre. Our Partnership with Terry immediately catapults the Company into the movie and TV marketplace, and as the worldwide adoption of tokenisation and NFT's access is becoming much more mainstream we aim to capitalise on the growing demand. With Terry on-deck we can now bring to market a first of its kind combined NFT & tokenised movie related business model, the whole team are certainly looking forward to working with Terry, we have some seriously exiting projects ahead."

About Terry Stone (Terry): Terry Stone began his Acting & Producing career in May 2003 and over the past 18 years has carved an impressive career on both sides of the camera. Terry's naturalistic style of acting has seen him play some memorable leading roles such as a corrupt cop Detective Sargent Andy White in the Bafta Nominated and Raindance Film Festival Award winning "Rollin' With the Nines"; Tony Tucker in the Rise of The Footsoldier a True Crime Film Franchise and as Jack Spot in the 1930's - 1950's period crime film "Once Upon a Time in London".

Terry Stone commented: "I believe It's just a matter of time before most TV and film productions adopt some form of digital currency as part of their own business modelling, the Darkhorse team have developed the infrastructure that could potentially revolutionise the way film production companies engage with stakeholders & fans around the world. Together we have potentially developed an industry game changer, we are full steam ahead and aim to launch the new platform within the coming weeks."

About Darkhorse Technologies Ltd: Darkhorse Technologies Limited is a Business to Business (B2B) FinTech Group. The Company has established itself as a market leading service provider to the multibillion-dollar digital asset industry. Using sophisticated technology, we have bridged the commercialisation gap between cryptocurrency and traditional payment channels. By uniting these billion-dollar industries Darkhorse is now monetizing a highly scalable diversified digital asset business. Darkhorse is incorporated in Canada and has multiple business partners that operate and span five continents.

Contact:

IR Manager

Darkhorse Technologies Ltd

Investor enquiries - corporateservices@darkhorsetek.com

Website: www.darkhorseteck.com

