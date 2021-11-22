Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Provides Update on The EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet Demonstration Tour

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is providing an update of the multi-city Canadian tour of its EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet.

Because of setbacks caused by Covid protocols and extreme rainfall in southwest Canada, the tour was slightly delayed; but once the GenSet was set up and operated at Vancouver B.C., it met and exceeded expectations by those in attendance. At the current point, Frontier Power Products, Inc. and several of their industrial customers have attended with the intention of assessing the phase out of their current equipment, replacing it with the EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet.

Reviewing the feedback from the initial demonstration, Murray Goldenberg, President TPII said," the Company is receiving rave reviews with the performance and dramatic cost savings the GenSet will provide compared to current products. I've been told it's a game changer for industrial and remote villages, providing them with a stable current of electricity at a dramatically lower cost. In addition, we are receiving interest in the form of a number of multi-unit orders from a variety of industries , both on and off our radar. It just proves the versatility of applications the Genset has."

The tour will continue to be through the first week of December.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

info@triadpro.com

714.790.3662

SOURCE: Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674125/Triad-Pro-Innovators-Inc-Provides-Update-on-The-EEL-Diesel-Hybrid-GenSet-Demonstration-Tour