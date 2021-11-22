Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Former collegiate golfer and sports broadcaster, Holly Sonders, who has amassed a significant social media following as a celebrity influencer, is taking a swing at driving that same success in the rapidly growing NFT market. The Holly Sonders NFT collection is scheduled to drop this Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11am EST. The exclusive collection provides lifetime VIP access to Holly's NFT community of fans, which includes golf outings with Holly and more.

Key Takeaways:

Holly Sonders, the social media influencer and former collegiate golfer and sports broadcaster, is launching an exclusive NFT collection.

Fans can access the Holly Sonders NFT sale by visiting HollySondersNFT.com on Tuesday, November 23 at 11am EST.

The NFTs are priced at 0.08 ETH.

