BrowserStackthe world's leading software testing platform, today announced support for Selenium 4 on BrowserStack Automate, its automation testing product. Released in October 2021, Selenium 4 comes with a host of new features, which BrowserStack Automate supports out-of-the-box (no special installation or configuration required).

"The BrowserStack Open Source Program Team has collaborated with the Selenium project and contributed extensively to Selenium 4 over the last two years, such as working on Selenium Grid rewrite," said David Burns, Head of Open Source at BrowserStack and Core Contributor to Selenium. "We also contributed code to key parts like the Observability features, collaborated on supported languages in Selenium Client bindings, and our interns built the first version of the new Selenium Grid UI while improving the GraphQL support."

One of the most exciting updates is the introduction of 'relative locators', which allows developers to locate page elements based on their relative location to the other, particularly helpful when dealing with complex DOM structures. In addition, with support for its BiDi APIs, developers can monitor browser console logs, listen to JS Exceptions and intercept, validate or modify network requests through the NetworkInterceptor.

"The capabilities of Selenium 4 move beyond just browser functionality. Automate's support for all new features of Selenium 4 ensures users get maximum value out of our platform," said Nakul Aggarwal, Co-founder, and CTO of BrowserStack. "We're committed to working closely with and giving back to the open source community."

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 15 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Tesco, Shell, NVIDIA, Discovery, Wells Fargo, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 3,000+ real mobile devices and browsers on a highly reliable cloud platform that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond Capital, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit browserstack.com or follow on Twitter @browserstack.

About Selenium

Selenium is an umbrella open-source project for a suite of tools for web browser automation. Developed in 2004, there is now a large ecosystem of open source projects built around Selenium. For more information, visit selenium.dev or follow on Twitter @SeleniumHQ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006127/en/

Contacts:

Ayushi Jain

press@browserstack.com