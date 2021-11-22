Fact.MR: Hydrant Dispensers Market to Surpass US$ 16.3 Bn Amid Growing Demand for Ready-to-deploy Equipment in Aircrafts

- Sales of IC Engine-powered Hydrants to Remain High, Growing at a 5% CAGR through 2031

- Fact.MR's latest market survey on the global hydrant dispensers market divulges compelling insights into recent developments across segments in terms of mass flow rate, configuration, propulsion, and end users. The study also highlights key growth strategies adopted by vendors to improve sales. As per the study, demand for electrical-powered hydrant dispensers is anticipated to continue rising over the assessment period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global hydrant dispensers market size is expected to surpass US$ 10 Bn in 2021, finds Fact.MR in a recent market analysis. Growing demand for low and high-flow hydrant dispensers is expected to favor the growth of the market, pushing sales at 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

The market is expected to be driven by surging demand for larger fleets and more reliable fueling capabilities in the aviation sector. Increasing rate of air travel across various countries is another factor which is expected to propel sales of hydrant dispensers over the assessment period.

Expansion of the military aviation sector, with the additions of new aircrafts also is anticipated to boost demand for hydrant dispensers. Conventional fueling methods require fuel trucks to move frequently between fuel storage tanks and aircrafts, resulting in low-speed hauling and limited supply.

This has led to a paradigm shift towards hydrant dispensers for fueling at airports as they are smaller in size, offer convenience, and can be deployed faster and swiftly on the ground. Hydrant dispensers also ensure a continuous flow of and availability of fuel at high-traffic airports, which in turn is anticipated to spur demand for hydrant dispensers in emerging economies.

In response to the growing demand for convenient hydrant dispensers, manufacturers are launching variants of hydrant dispensers according to the size of the aircraft. The versatility of towable and self-propelled hydrant dispensers in ushering product developments by market players, which is anticipated to bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.

"Rapid expansion of the airfreight logistics sector, along with new fleet addition driven by renovation and expansion of airports, is expected to continue propelling sales of hydrant dispensers over the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

450 GPM to 850 GPM hydrant dispensers are poised to account for 4 out of 10 sales of hydrant dispensers through 2031.

In terms of propulsion, demand for electrical-powered hydrant dispensers is expected to remain high, accounting for 35% of the total market share.

The North America hydrant dispensers market is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 42.6 Mn , with sales growing at a 4% CAGR through 2031.

hydrant dispensers market is slated to surpass a valuation of , with sales growing at a 4% CAGR through 2031. The Asia hydrant dispensers market will emerge as a lucrative pocket, expanding at a 6% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Growth Drivers:

The establishment of new airports in emerging economies to accommodate frequent fliers is expected to drive sales of hydrant dispensers.

Increasing adoption of electrical hydrant dispensers to achieve net-zero emissions is anticipated to bolster demand for hydrant dispensers through 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global hydrant dispensers market are investing in strategic collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to improve their product portfolios. Players are focusing on new product launches, such as hydrant dispensers for narrow-body aircrafts to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in September 2020, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd. launched Blueline LP4 Delivery system, which uses a single pump meter, and two hose reels serve customers using one bobtail.

Key Players in the Hydrant Dispensers Market Include:

BETA Fueling Systems

Garsite Progress LLC

Globe Hi-Fabs LLP

Holmwood Group

Iturri Group

KAR-KUNZ REFUELING

LIQUIP VICTORIA

ROHR Spezialfahrzeuge GmbH

SkyMark Refuelers, LLC.

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.,

Westmor Industries

More Valuable Insights on Hydrant Dispensers Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the hydrant dispensers treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights into the global hydrant dispensers market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Mass Flow Rate:

< 450 GPM Hydrant Dispensers

450 GPM -850 GPM Hydrant Dispensers

850 GPM - 1050 GPM Hydrant Dispensers

Configuration:

Towable Hydrant Dispensers

Self-propelled Hydrant Dispensers

Truck-mounted Hydrant Dispensers

Propulsion:

IC Engine-powered Hydrant Dispensers

Electrical-powered Hydrant Dispensers

End User:

Commercial Hydrant Dispensers

Hydrant Dispensers for Helicopters



Hydrant Dispensers for Airplanes

Military Hydrant Dispensers

Hydrant Dispensers for Helicopters

Hydrant Dispensers for Airplanes

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Hydrant Dispensers Market Report

The report offers insight into the hydrant dispensers market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for hydrant dispensers market between 2021 and 2031.

Hydrant dispensers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Hydrant dispensers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

