For the second year in a row, Getlink (Paris:GET) is delighted to be recognised as one of the sixty most principled companies in France in the Le Point magazine and Institute Statista ranking. Getlink earned second place for transport and logistics.

Using a detailed analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives based on 27 criteria as well as a survey of 5,000 people, this ranking highlights the various actions of the Group aimed at promoting long-term market value and increasing integration with its ecosystem.

This ranking validates the Group's strategic decisions, particularly in environmental matters through the 2019-2025 Environmental strategic plan, as well as societal concerns with the inclusion of the social component in the WAYforward strategic plan.

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink said: "We are delighted to be recognised for our strategy and our strong and constant commitment. Getlink is, by nature, a key player in low carbon transport and regional development. Through its modal shift ambitions towards sustainable transport options thanks to available capacity in the Channel Tunnel, its rail freight development and the new services that the Group is putting in place, Getlink will continue to assert itself as a company with a positive societal impact value in the sector.

