MMC Norilsk Nickel: Board of Directors recommends dividend for 9M 2021

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

Moscow, November 22, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has set the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) date on December 27, 2021 and the EGM record date (the list of shareholders eligible to vote) on December 3, 2021.

The Board of Directors has recommended for the EGM approval an interim dividend for the nine months of 2021 in the amount of RUB 1,523.17 per ordinary share (approximately USD 20.93 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Bank of Russia as of November 22, 2021), totaling RUB 232.84 bn (approximately USD 3.2 bn). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on January 14, 2022.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

