Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Acquisition of Applied Behavioral Academy

- Addition of behavioral and cognitive psychometrics consultancy establishes Caldwell Analytics as a Master Certified Trainer of The Predictive Index, strengthening the ability to help clients align talent and business strategies -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL) (OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced it has acquired Applied Behavioral Academy (ABA), a behavioral and cognitive psychometrics consultancy that leverages highly respected, results-driven tools to assess talent and to align people and business strategies, driving better business results. Coincident with the acquisition, the company also announced the expansion of its Certified Partner relationship with The Predictive Index (PI), launching Caldwell Analytics as a PI Master Certified Training Center, delivering programs and workshops to train clients and other PI Certified Partners and their clients on all aspects of PI that initiate immediate transformation in their organizations.

"Work is changing at a rate never seen before, and resilient organizations understand the need for people analytics to maximize the potential of their workforce," said Chris Beck, president of Caldwell. "We have been consulting closely with the ABA team for the last two years to embed people analytics into our search process, amplifying our executive search teams' wealth of relationships, experience and rigorous competency-based expertise. In integrating ABA into Caldwell and deepening Caldwell Analytics, we look forward to providing a heightened focus on analytics for our clients and moving further into enterprise software and solutions, leveraging our status as a Certified Partner of The Predictive Index."

Caldwell Analytics leverages validated, results-driven assessments to better align talent and

business strategies. This continuous alignment of talent and business strategy enables clients to deliver growth at scale, improve customer experience and drive operational efficiency to develop a sustainable organization focused on delivering business results. The suite of diagnostics tools can provide context to better understand talent as it relates to the company, individual, strategy and culture.

"Without the right talent, even the best strategy is just a wish list," said Dan Courser, CEO of Applied Behavioral Academy. "I have been incredibly impressed with the whole Caldwell team and look forward to continuing to team with Caldwell Analytics' founding partner, Todd Lingle, in pairing Caldwell's extensive network and recruiting expertise with our data and tech-enabled approach to analytics, to drive change that matters from the C-suite to the front line for our clients."

Founded in 2018, Applied Behavioral Academy partners with organizations to build the talent capabilities needed to build, sustain and scale impact. With decades of experience in human capital consulting, organizational psychology and C-suite management consulting, the team leverage certifications in Predictive Index, PI Talent Optimization, Line-of-Sight, and EQi® to provide services that include talent acquisition assessment, onboarding, succession planning, engagement, change management, retention and leadership development.

The acquisition does not bring an existing third-party revenue stream or additional costs relative to prior periods as ABA had been consulting almost exclusively to Caldwell over the last two years in helping design, launch and build the Caldwell Analytics offering. The firm anticipates that having ABA return to the enterprise sales market will increase client analytic solution sales, and that Caldwell's new status as a Master Certified Training Center of The Productive Index will prospectively expand training revenue as a new service line.

Joining the Caldwell Analytics team from Applied Behavioral Academy are:

Dan Courser

Dan Courser is the CEO and founder of the Applied Behavioral Academy, specializing in helping clients improve individual, team and business-unit performance using workforce analytics related to organizational design, leadership, team dynamics, communication, motivation, talent management, and strategic execution. Mr. Courser holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Albion College, Michigan. He is an active longtime member of Vistage, a leading organization of chief executives, serves on the PowerLink Advisory Board for women entrepreneurs, and serves as a mentor for both the University of Pittsburgh's Entrepreneurial Fellows Program and the Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence.

Jeff Bondy, Ph.D.

Dr. Jeff Bondy is an industrial/organizational psychologist and a master trainer of The Predictive Index. He has a long-held interest in human capital and psychometrics and has worked as a certified master trainer of PI since the program's inception, leading hundreds of trainings for thousands of enthusiastic participants. Prior to joining Applied Behavioral Academy, he had a 28-year career in HR and training, including 15 years at AT&T. He holds a BA in psychology and sociology from University of Rochester and a PhD in industrial/organizational psychology from New York University.

Sonia Neameyer

Sonia Neameyer is a master trainer with expert knowledge of human capital analytics and how to help clients get the most out of them. Her passion for understanding human behavior and working with people led her from starting her career as a CPA in public accounting to running her own successful recruiting firm to becoming a certified life coach to now being a PI® certified master trainer. Ms. Neameyer is an Associate Certified Coach, Certified Public Accountant, and graduate of the University of North Dakota where she received a Bachelor of Accountancy.

Morgan Golden

Morgan Golden has a long-standing interest in using psychology and psychometrics to improve business practices. She served as the director of operations for ABA, and director of client services at Predictive Synergistic Systems, where she was an integral part of the company's success before it was sold to PI. Ms. Golden holds a BA in psychology from North Carolina State University and an MA in industrial and organizational psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

The ABA team joins Caldwell Analytics founding partner, Todd Lingle:

Todd Lingle

Todd Lingle is the founding partner of Caldwell Analytics. He previously led the global talent acquisition functions for two private equity backed organizations; Vistage International and The Predictive Index. Prior to his career in corporate talent acquisition, he founded Kamus Executive Search, a boutique firm focused on recruiting middle management to mid-cap and enterprise companies. He began his executive search career at The Lucas Group, where he became a senior partner. Mr. Lingle holds a BS in business from University of Colorado at Boulder. He has held board roles at the National Human Resources Association (NHRA), is actively involved with TAGSD, an advisory board for talent acquisition leaders, and has been a Vistage Key Executive advisory member.

"As Caldwell continues its transformational growth trajectory, the integration of the Applied Behavioral Academy team represents another important step forward for us," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Our focus and priority is to connect our clients with transformational talent, delivering long-term improvement to their enterprise, and increasing value to our shareholders. The added capabilities at both executive and enterprise levels that ABA brings to Caldwell will help our clients apply the same data-driven analytical rigor in their approach to talent acquisition and performance as they do in their financial and operational decisions."

About Caldwell

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Chris Beck, CPA, President and Chief Financial Officer

cbeck@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

clomot@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674131/Caldwell-Announces-Acquisition-of-Applied-Behavioral-Academy