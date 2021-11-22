Smart Learning Market size worth $ 151.65 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 21.97% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Smart Learning Market is majority driven by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing a massive impact on humankind as well as on business and education.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Learning Market" By Component (Hardware And Software), By End-User (Academic, Enterprises, Government), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Learning Market size was valued at USD 30.72 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 151.65 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.97% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Smart Learning Market Overview

Smart Learning Market is majority driven by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing a massive impact on humankind as well as on business and education. Due to this pandemic, people are pushed to stay at home and work remotely ad schools and colleges are encouraged to follow Smart Learning and this adoption of e-learning from home has shown a favourably positive impact on Smart Learning Market. Furthermore, various benefits provided by online educations such as cost-effectiveness, convenience, and improved focus along with this smart learning have enabled both instructors and students to enhance their productivity. Additionally, continuous technical development such as improved connectivity of portable communication devices and advancement in learning technology is fueling the growth of improvement in the connectivity of portable communication devices.

Moreover, government's initiatives taken for digitalization and adoption of Smart Learning across the globe are accelerating the growth of the Smart Learning Market. For instance, For instance, in July 2019, Ontario's Ministry of Education (Canada) has made to pursue four online courses for high school students to graduate. However, network connectivity issues and Dearth of resources and infrastructure in under developing and some remote areas are anticipated to restrict the growth of the Smart Learning Market. Additionally, the lack of knowledge and expertise to operate online learning platforms and security and privacy concerns are hampering the growth of the Smart Learning Market.

Key Developments

On June 2021 , Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company entered into a partnership with K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for learning management system (LMS). Through this partnership, the company plans to migrate its clients to Blackboard Learn Ultra in an easier and more efficient manner.

, Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company entered into a partnership with K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for learning management system (LMS). Through this partnership, the company plans to migrate its clients to Blackboard Learn Ultra in an easier and more efficient manner. On April 2021 , Pearson English announced a partnership with BBC Studios, a global content company to launch "Speak Out for Sustainability" initiative. The new initiative will help learners and educators around the world speak out for a more sustainable future.

, announced a partnership with BBC Studios, a global content company to launch "Speak Out for Sustainability" initiative. The new initiative will help learners and educators around the world speak out for a more sustainable future. On December 2020 , Adobe announced the completion of its acquisition of Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers, for USD 1.5 billion . Workfront is one of the leaders in in orchestrating marketing workflows. The solution helps marketers to efficiently manage content, plan and track marketing campaigns, and execute complex workflows across teams.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Blackboard, SMART Technologies, Cornerstone OnDemand, Pearson, Adobe, IBM, Samsung, Sum Total Systems, Ellucian Company, and Cisco Systems.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Learning Market On the basis of Component, End-User, and Geography.

Smart Learning Market, By Component

Hardware



Software

Smart Learning Market, By End-User

Academic



Enterprises



Government

Smart Learning Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg