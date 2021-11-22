Migom Global Corp: Migom Bank Appoints Britain's Anton Matusevich as Its First Tennis Brand Ambassador

SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Migom Bank Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Migom Global Corp., (OTC PINK:MGOM), a US publicly traded company focused on building synergistic ventures in international banking, today announced it has signed a strategic partnership with Anton Matusevich, a potential rising star in UK tennis, to become the company's first tennis ambassador. The partnership was announced after the UK Pro League tournament at Shrewsbury, in which Anton claimed victory for the 2021 title. The prestigious event was the culmination of 10 weeks of UK Pro League tennis providing British players with a safe competition environment in times of restrained international travel and outstanding prize money.

Anton quickly demonstrated his ability, winning in both weeks two and three. The Kent talent maintained his impressive winning streak, claiming the title, from a strong line up, which included two British Davis Cup players without dropping a set. Anton is widely touted as a future star and already has an impressive and powerful game. The 20-year-old Matusevich is now ranked inside the world top-425.

Thomas A. Schaetti, Migom Bank President, said: "We are pleased to add tennis to our sport ambassador program, and we are particularly excited to have Anton representing our brand on court. Anton is an exceptionally bright young man, as well as a high calibre athlete with a game style and growth trajectory that fits nicely with our own brand profile. As Anton attempts to compete at higher levels in the years ahead, so will Migom Bank, addressing shifting digital markets around the world."

Anton Matusevich said: "I am delighted to be announced as Migom Bank's first ever tennis ambassador. Having a real interest in Cryptocurrency and with studying economics and statistics at A-level and at university, this is a perfect partnership for me and I very much look forward to growing and working together and being part of the Migom team."

Career Highlights:

UK Pro League 2021 Winner

ITF Futures & ATP World Tour

ITF Futures Hamburg Semi-Finalist

ITF Futures Tallahassee Champion

ITF Futures Madrid Champion ITF Junior Career

2018 US Open Boys Doubles Champion

2018 Wimbledon Singles Quarter- Finalist

2016 U16 ITF Grade 1 Eddie Herr Singles Champion

2016 U16 Orange Bowl Singles Semi-Finalist

2015 U14 Orange Bowl Singles Finalist

About Migom Global Corp

Migom Global Corp. is a US publicly traded company (OTC PINK:MGOM) building synergistic ventures in international banking, securities brokerage, electronic money distribution as well as digital assets origination and market making. The Company is developing the network of affiliated businesses in several countries, which may provide a seamless integration between the traditional regulated banking and financial services and the innovative emerging fintech solutions, benefiting consumers and businesses worldwide. Committed to solving the problem of under-banked businesses and individuals worldwide, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Migom Bank, is a full-service global bank for the digital age that is available to customers across a variety of industries and regions.

About Migom Bank

Migom Bank® is a global neo-bank focused on the emerging markets offering a full suite of e-banking services tailored for the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs, including online account opening and operating of corporate and individual bank accounts with full online access to account management and detailed reporting, international transfers in multiple currencies, issuance of debit cards, certificates of deposit, savings accounts and securities investment services in major global markets. In addition, Migom Bank® offers its qualified account holders crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto instant exchange, cryptocurrency block OTC trading services, including secure custody and instant-execution, and immediate transferability of funds or crypto assets.

Migom Bank® account holders can safely access all of the bank's services using their mobile app or account dashboard online. Migom Bank® is fully licensed to provide retail depository and inter-banking services, full suite of cryptocurrency-related services, securities dealing and investment banking services, featuring deal-oriented compliance and custom-tailored flexible solutions to help its versatile international clientele. The regulatory information enumerating multiple services provided by the bank is published on its website. For more information, please, visit http://migom.com.

