THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for noninvasive echotherapy providing consistent, data driven and evidence-based patient care, announces today the completion of the first varicose veins echotherapy treatment in China. The first milestone of our study, which will open the way to Asian markets.

Kwong Wah Hospital is a major public hospital in Hong Kong, and its vascular surgical team introduced endothermal ablation to Hong Kong public hospitals. The study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of SONOVEIN as an innovative treatment method of varicose veins. Dr. Maket Wong, Consultant Surgeon, and his two co-investigators, Dr. SH Wong Dr. A Fung, believe that the non-invasive treatment, without scars nor incisions will be particularly coveted by Asian patients. "The hospitals in Asia are often crowded. A varicose vein treatment that avoids the use of an operating theatre and provides an improved patient experience will be a game changer" says Dr. Maket Wong.

Established experience on the Asian continent, through thyroid tumor treatments in institutions such as the University of Hong Kong Queen Mary Hospital, brings confidence to the management team's strategy. "We know that Hong Kong will be the gateway to the Chinese market and a hub for the rest of Asia" explains David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion. "This territory is therefore uniquely positioned to ensure a sound economic establishment for Asian development

About Kwong Wah Hospital

Kwong Wah Hospital is a 1,141-bed public district general hospital on the Kowloon peninsula, Hong Kong. The hospital was founded by the Tung Wah Group in 1911, and managed by the Hospital Authority since 1991. It provides a full range of medical services to the population of West Kowloon and Wong Tai Sin.

About Theraclion

At Theraclion we believe that surgery, as we know it, is outdated. It converts optimistic patients into anxious individuals, brilliant doctors into exhausted system executors and stretches healthcare systems to the limit. We have disrupted this convention by creating extracorporeal treatment platforms. We replace surgery with a robotic treatment from outside the body using High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound (HIFU). Our leading edge echotherapy platforms are currently CE marked in non-invasive treatment of varicose veins with SONOVEIN and of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules with Echopulse.

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, our employees live and breath innovation by extensive clinical research and harness artificial intelligence. The market of varicose veins treatment alone requires around 5 million procedures annually. It is a dynamic market in which we change paradigms by making non-invasive echotherapy the new standard.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and our patient website https://echotherapie.com/echotherapy/

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

