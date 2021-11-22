It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Total Body Rejuvenation at True REST Float Spa

Float Away Stress During the Holidays with Float Therapy BOGO Deal

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / The holidays are the perfect time to give and receive the gift of relaxation, and True REST Float Spa is here to help everyone unwind as the year comes to an end. This year, True REST Float Spa is offering a Buy One, Give One gift card special for the holiday season. The world's largest float therapy brand's gift cards are sold in one-hour increments. Now through Saturday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 31, guests can purchase one gift card and get the second free. Gift cards provide individuals an opportunity to enjoy an hour of complete restoration in a calm, relaxing and spa-like environment. Gift cards are available for purchase and can be redeemed at any of True REST's 37 franchised locations. There is no minimum on gift card purchases, and float sessions start at $59 for members and $89 for nonmembers.

Holiday seasons are a joyous time but sometimes stress, anxiety and the holiday blues take hold. From gift-giving to travel plans to spending time in the kitchen, the winter season is a hectic scramble with pressure building-especially as save-the-dates with family and friends quickly sneak up. True REST Float Spa wants anyone feeling overwhelmed to receive or gift someone they love with a floatation therapy session through its holiday gift card deal.

"True REST Float Spa wants friends and family to focus on the important things, like spending quality time together, rather than stressed out or anxious due to the typical holiday pressures of shopping and traveling. With our special buy one, give one gift card offer, it's a great time for individuals to give float therapy a try or gift an experience to someone in need of self-care. We believe in the science of feeling great and want others to enjoy their visit at any one of our franchise locations alongside experiencing the powerful healing benefits float therapy has to offer," said Mandy Rowe, director of franchising at True REST Float Spa.

Floating begins in a float pod filled with 1,000 pounds of magnesium sulfate, also known as Epsom salts, combined with approximately 180 gallons of water to create a 30% salt solution. With the water set to skin temperature, guests feel weightless and are free of gravity's hold on the body. This alleviates the muscles and joints of pressure, tension and stress that often result from or are caused by chronic pain. Then, individuals can curate their own sensory deprivation experience by floating in the dark with the pod's door open or closed, listening to music or none at all, or turning the lighting on or off. Regardless of choice, cutting the mind off from external distractions releases the brain from stimuli that contribute to depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders.

All True REST locations are dedicated to quality care, with services including float pod suites, showers, changing areas, an oxygen bar and an oasis room for the complete healing experience. Guests can experience an all-natural healing journey that is sure to reframe their physical and mental state and recover their holiday spirit.

True Rest Float Spa's Buy One, Give One holiday gift card offering is available at its participating franchised locations and can be purchased in-store. Visit TrueREST.com/locations to find a location. To learn more about float therapy, its history and its health benefits, visit TrueREST.com/float-therapy/ . For more information and details about True REST's holiday gift cards, learn more about being a holiday hero at TrueREST.com/holiday/ and their Black Friday deal at https://truerest.com/black-friday/ .

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 37 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to TrueRest.com . Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST , Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest . For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com/ .

