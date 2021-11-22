Re:NewCell AB (publ): Management and Key Personnel Acquire Warrants in Renewcell

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

On November 22, Renewcell's management and key personnel acquired a total of 416,531 call options in Renewcell. The acquisitions are part of the incentive program decided by the Extraordinary General Meeting on September 3, 2021. The warrants have a term of approximately 3 years. Each warrant entitles to subscribe for one Renewcell share at a subscription price which, in accordance with the terms decided by the EGM, is set at 287.53 SEK per share. The price per acquired option amounted to SEK 17.08, implying a total investment of approximately SEK 3.6 million net after bonuses received.

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.