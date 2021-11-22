Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked incentives, will announce its Q3-2021 financial results (the "Results") on Monday, November 29th, 2021, after-market closing.

Marcel Vienneau and Mathieu Laurin, CEO and CFO respectively of Mobi724, will co-host a webinar on Monday, November 29th, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST to discuss the Results and to provide a management update.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6433681658480933647

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively, interested persons may also dial in using their phone:

Canada: +1 647-497-9386

United States: +1 (951) 384-3421

Access Code: 373-692-751

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Make Every Transaction an Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech platform, which enables banks and merchants to offer real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Investor Relations

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Marcel Vienneau, CEO

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

Nicole Piasentini, Investor Relations

NATIONAL Capital Markets

T: 647-382-9373 npiasentini@national.ca

