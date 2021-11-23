Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.11.2021 | 00:32
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terrance Falkenberg Announces the Acquisition of Common Shares of Poplar Creek Resources Inc.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Terrance Falkenberg of Calgary, Alberta announces that, pursuant to a private placement, he has: (i) acquired indirect beneficial ownership and control, of 1,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Poplar Creek Resources Inc. ("Poplar Creek") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for the aggregate consideration of $100,000; and (ii) acquired control over 300,000 Common Shares of Poplar Creek at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for the aggregate consideration of $30,000 (the "Acquisitions").

Prior to the Acquisitions, Terrance Falkenberg beneficially owned 4,678,217 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represented 29.70% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Poplar Creek.

As a result of the Acquisitions, Terrance Falkenberg now controls and beneficially owns and controls, directly and indirectly, a total of 5,978,217 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represents 21.47% of Poplar Creek's issued and outstanding common shares.

The Common Shares were acquired by Terrance Falkenberg pursuant to a private placement. He may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of Poplar Creek for investment purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Terrance Falkenberg
Telephone: (403) 777-2442
E-mail: tfalkenberg@stephenavenue.com

SOURCE: Poplar Creek Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/674237/Terrance-Falkenberg-Announces-the-Acquisition-of-Common-Shares-of-Poplar-Creek-Resources-Inc

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.