Terrance Falkenberg Announces the Acquisition of Common Shares of Poplar Creek Resources Inc.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Terrance Falkenberg of Calgary, Alberta announces that, pursuant to a private placement, he has: (i) acquired indirect beneficial ownership and control, of 1,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Poplar Creek Resources Inc. ("Poplar Creek") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for the aggregate consideration of $100,000; and (ii) acquired control over 300,000 Common Shares of Poplar Creek at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for the aggregate consideration of $30,000 (the "Acquisitions").

Prior to the Acquisitions, Terrance Falkenberg beneficially owned 4,678,217 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represented 29.70% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Poplar Creek.

As a result of the Acquisitions, Terrance Falkenberg now controls and beneficially owns and controls, directly and indirectly, a total of 5,978,217 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represents 21.47% of Poplar Creek's issued and outstanding common shares.

The Common Shares were acquired by Terrance Falkenberg pursuant to a private placement. He may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of Poplar Creek for investment purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Terrance Falkenberg

Telephone: (403) 777-2442

E-mail: tfalkenberg@stephenavenue.com

