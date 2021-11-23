Route1 Inc.: Route1 Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's operating results for Q3 2021 with comparatives are as follows:

Statement of operations In 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Revenue Subscription and services 2,297 2,671 2,758 2,528 2,599 2,489 Devices and appliances 4,960 3,663 3,786 4,637 6,523 4,477 Other 31 4 67 62 25 3 Total revenue 7,288 6,338 6,611 7,227 9,147 6,969 Cost of revenue 4,696 3,443 3,647 4,315 6,134 4,188 Gross profit 2,592 2,895 2,964 2,912 3,013 2,781 Operating expenses 2,437 2,451 2,542 2,469 2,562 2,570 Operating profit 1 155 444 422 443 451 211 Patent litigation 2 0 0 0 1,058 381 67 Total other expenses 3 216 (17 ) 284 321 598 204 Net income (loss) (61 ) 461 138 (936 ) (528 ) (60 )

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 For FY 2020, the Company incurred expenses for patent litigation net of the reversal of an accounting liability reflecting the funds the Company received from its litigation funding agreement. The Company has concluded the litigation with VMWare in both Canada and the United States and will incur no additional expense for this litigation.

3 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

Subscription and services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Application software 1,628 1,724 1,977 2,015 1,923 1,665 Technology as a service (TaaS) 150 435 293 204 241 315 Other services 519 512 488 309 435 509 Total 2,297 2,671 2,758 2,528 2,599 2,489

Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Gross Profit 2,592 2,895 2,964 2,912 3,013 2,781 Adjusted EBITDA 4 465 760 764 768 778 556 Amortization 310 316 342 325 327 346 Operating profit 155 444 422 443 451 211

Trailing 12 Months Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Adjusted EBITDA 4 2,757 3,070 2,865 2,459 2,368 2,332

4 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.

Balance sheet extracts In 000s of CAD dollars Sep 30 2021 Jun 30 2021 Mar 31 2021 Dec 31 2020 Sep 30 2020 Jun 30 2020 Cash 727 166 513 1,137 2,226 107 Total current assets 7,543 5,008 5,357 6,408 8,836 5,448 Total current liabilities 11,542 9,095 9,887 9,779 13,385 8,901 Net working capital (3,999 ) (4,087 ) (4,530 ) (3,371 ) (4,549 ) (3,453 ) Net working capital (adjusted for contract liability) (228 ) (1,263 ) (853 ) 256 490 800 Total assets 16,833 13,739 14,386 14,176 15,749 12,283 Net bank debt and seller notes 2,194 1,673 1,215 655 383 1,086 Total shareholders' equity 2,982 2,906 2,443 2,141 37 778

Net cash flow In 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Cash generated (used) in operating activities 435 (125 ) 1,266 (3,513 ) 1,523 1,773 Cash generated (used) in investing activities (308 ) (110 ) (1,700 ) 906 (489 ) (240 ) Cash generated (used) in financing activities 451 (142 ) (211 ) 1,601 1,092 (1,543 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 578 (377 ) (645 ) (1,008 ) 2,126 (10 )

Q3 2021 Business Update

Route1 issued a news release on November 1, 2021 providing a business update. The release can be found at https://www.route1.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Route1-NR-Business-Update-Nov-1-21-FINAL.pdf.

Share Capital Update

As at November 22, 2021, Route1 had outstanding: 39,709,463 common shares; 3,574,411 common share purchase warrants expiring June 16, 2022 with a Canadian dollar $1.00 strike price; and 3,025,000 common share stock options.

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call and web-cast to provide a business update on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Participants should dial Toll-Free 888-506-0062 or Toll/International 973-528-0011 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call and web cast. The participant access code is 748119. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available at Toll-Free 877-481-4010 or Toll/International 919-882-2331 passcode 43782 until 9 am on November 30, 2021.

The webcast will be presented live at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2167/43782.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 500-7030

tony.busseri@route1.com

