Naval Base Ventura County and Port of Hueneme Join Forces To Help Relieve U.S. Supply-Chain Congestion

PORT OF HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) in partnership with the Oxnard Harbor District (OHD)/Port of Hueneme (POH) has activated a standing joint use agreement (JUA) to provide U.S. Navy resources onboard Port of Hueneme in direct support of decreasing port congestion in Los Angeles County and reducing the national supply-chain shortage, Nov. 22, 2021.

"NBVC recently welcomed a large cargo vessel," said Daniel J. Herrera, assistant program director for port operations, NBVC. "Ports America already off-loaded a large number of forty-foot containers into lot 22 onboard Port Hueneme which is merchandise expected to have direct impact with helping to support holiday supply demands."

The Department of the Navy entered into a JUA in 2002 with the OHD, (replacing the 1994 Memorandum of Understanding) which authorizes commercial use of Wharf 3 onboard NBVC, including approximately 21 acres of contiguous land, buildings 546 and 548, and if available, up to an additional 10 acres of industrial land located outside of the Wharf 3 area.

Jason Hodge, President of the OHD which owns the Port of Hueneme (POH), stated that commercial business at the port has increased significantly over the past year and when it comes to moving cargo, the Port's flexible "Can Do" attitude is similar to the Navy Seabees' "Can Do" motto of completing a task no matter the condition or situation.

"The Port appreciates the partnership with NBVC and locating additional space to accommodate excess holiday shipments coming through the Port," Hodge said. "We are delighted to come together to meet the challenge of providing a solution to help keep essential goods moving. Our long-standing history of partnership continues with this call-to-action to address the national supply chain challenge."

The JUA was activated in Nov. as a resource to help reduce the shipping congestion effecting Los Angeles County's major ports and contributing to the national supply crisis. Vessels would arrive into the port to unload a portion of their containers before continuing on to LA County or chose to unload all their containers at the Port of Hueneme to avoid the backlog of ships farther south.

"The Navy recognizes the importance of being good neighbors with our local communities and makes every effort to provide support when current operational requirements allow," said Capt. Robert 'Barr" Kimnach, commanding officer, NBVC. "The joint use agreement between Naval Base Ventura County and the Oxnard Harbor District is in direct support of reducing port congestion and the national supply-chain shortage and demonstrates one example of the positive, long-term partnership between the Navy and the local community."

Kristin Decas, Port Director & Chief Executive Officer stated that the Port and NBVC have enjoyed a strong tradition of partnership and joint use dating back to the 1940s, supporting our economy and national defense.

"This collaboration is in full force today as we work together on ways to address the supply chain crisis," said Decas. "We are grateful to the base for securing real estate to help stage the backlog of containers, enabling us to take on more cargo, avoid congestion here at the Port and get important commodities to market including electronics, furniture, apparel and our traditional agricultural and automobile products."

About NBVC

NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC supports and enables the Fleet, Fighter and Family by providing effective and efficient readiness from the shore and is home to the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and the U.S. Navy's "Ghost Fleet," unmanned air and sea vehicles. It is Ventura County's largest employer and protects Southern California's largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program.

About The Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. The Port is governed by five locally elected Port Commissioners. The Port moves $10.85 billion in goods each year and consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $1.7 billion in economic activity and creating 15,834 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $119 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified.

