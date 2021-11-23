Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") has filed: (i) the interim financial statements for Raise Production Inc., predecessor to Cleantek, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021; (ii) the interim financial statements for Cleantek Industries Inc., predecessor to Cleantek, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021; and (iii) the related Management Discussion and Analysis thereto.



Cleantek has also issued an aggregate of 87,500 common shares to its former CEO Jesse Curlett in settlement of the 350,000 options that Mr. Curlett held in Cleantek.

About Cleantek

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on hydro-sustainability with operations across North America. Cleantek has developed and commercialized its patented wastewater dehydration technology, the ZeroE, which it rents to its customers for use at gas processing facilities and on drilling rigs. Cleantek's ZeroE technology separates wastewater into (i) clean water which is evaporated and returned to the natural hydrological cycle and (ii) concentrated brine which is disposed of using traditional means. The ZeroE technology is powered by the waste heat generated from the engine exhaust of gas plants and drilling rigs.

