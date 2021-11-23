Smith Financials LLC Took Matters into Their Own Hands to Help People with Their Credit After Seeing Their Difficulties Maintaining a Credit Score

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Credit repair is a difficult business to get into. Many people do not understand the credit system or how it functions. If you set them on the right path and help them get their credit on track, it can be difficult to maintain still because there aren't the resources to teach people how to keep themselves in the good credit range, which means there is a cyclical credit crash, credit repair, and going back to square one to get it fixed again.

Smith Financials LLC, is interested in changing that cycle. They hope to teach people to fish rather than giving them a fish to use the old adage. This cyclical pattern of fixing credit and having to refix it is nothing new to Smith Financials LLC. They started off their business doing just that. However, they realized that they could make much more of an impact by teaching people how to manage and maintain credit, so that is what they did!

When Smith Financials LLC first began, they were helping several people. Then in about 6 months or so a larger number of clients were coming back because they had destroyed their credit again. That's when the Smith Financials team realized that they did not know how to understand credit, build credit and leverage credit, so they took a different approach. They added videos to help mentor their customers to learn about how to maintain their credit. The team calls it credit coaching instead of credit repair.

The founder and creator of Smith Financials LLC is Carlos Smith. Carlos himself knew very little about the world of credit until he ran into his own problems with his bank account and his credit score. Until he was about 38, he constantly struggled financially, which had a direct impact on his credit. When he began to learn about all of the ramifications of having bad credit, he took it upon himself to begin teaching others the ins and outs of the system. This is what got him the name the credit god.

"I never knew about credit or understood it until I was in my mid 30's and I struggled financially until I was 38. I knew it was a lot of people out here the same way, so when I finally educated myself on credit, my life changed immediately. It made me feel so good to have control of my financial life. I wanted others to feel the same way. I knew that it was my job to help them get educated with the real truth on credit," Carlos remarks.

Now, with Smith Financials, LLC operating and helping more and more people every single day, they have big goals for the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Mainly, the team is focused on a new joint venture.

To find out more about Smith Financials LLC, you can check out their website here .

