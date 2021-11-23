Korea Energy Agency holds 'KOR-EUR Renewable Energy Online Business Meetings 2021'

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Energy Agency, an implementing organization under Ministry Of Trade, Industry and Energy Korea, holds the "KOR-EUR Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting 2021" on Nov 30 ~ Dec 1.

As a policy implementation agency with an aim to promote and revitalize the distribution of renewable energy and improve energy efficiency, the Korea Energy Agency holds annual business meetings to support the overseas expansion of renewable energy companies.

The event is hosted by the Korea Energy Agency and organized by the Korea New&Renewable Energy Association(KNREA). Global companies in Germany, the UK, Spain, and Eastern Europe and eight competitive renewable energy companies in Korea will participate in the meeting.

The Korea Energy Agency has been supporting various projects including the business meeting to explore overseas export markets for Korean renewable energy companies. KOR-EUR Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting 2021 is an online event with an aim of supporting promising Korean renewable energy companies that have difficulty pioneering overseas export markets due to COVID-19.

Director-General Young Man Woo of the Korea Energy Agency said, "I hope the KOR-EUR Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting 2021 will be of practical help to Korean promising renewable companies, who have difficulty pioneering overseas export markets due to COVID-19."

Contact information

Korea Energy Agency / Global Project Division / Director General Woo, Young Man / +82-052-920-0592 / kea@energy.or.kr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694639/Korea_Energy_Agency.jpg