Spanish specialist in technology and engineering for electric race cars deploys the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud

QEV Technologies can accelerate time to market and grow its business with cost-efficient design and engineering

Virtual experience platforms provide a collaborative innovation infrastructure for sharing and extending existing knowledge and know-how across the enterprise

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that QEV Technologies, a Spain-based e-mobility and R&D specialist with extensive expertise in electric race cars, is deploying the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to optimize its performance and support its growth as it works to develop cleaner, more sustainable mobility experiences for car manufacturing customers.

Image courtesy QEV Technologies

QEV Technologies will use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to accelerate the development of all its engineering and electrification projects. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud unifies design and engineering across the enterprise in a single digital environment connecting the multiple disciplines involved in the development of a project. QEV Technologies' teams can seamlessly collaborate, design and engineer in real time from anywhere at any time share their diverse knowledge and know-how, improve product traceability, and reduce costs.

"Our vast experience in motorsport and e-racing led our company to develop cutting-edge technologies. We have become a leader in terms of development and manufacture of applied solutions in electromobility, being the perfect technological and engineering partner that meets our customers' expectations. These manufacturers have expectations for longer battery autonomy, high customization, reliability, performance and fast time to market," said Joan Orús, CEO of QEV Technologies. "We were already using Dassault Systèmes' CATIA applications and decided to move to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to benefit from collaboration and project management, develop our products faster, and win more business. Dassault Systèmes and its extensive references in the EV industry worldwide were also key factors in this decision."

As the automotive industry evolves toward electric, connected and autonomous vehicles, innovative companies and technologies are impacting vehicle design. New approaches are needed in a competitive marketplace to rethink and advance the vehicle experience, manage project complexity, and accelerate the delivery of smart, safe and high performing mobility systems.

"Dassault Systèmes has a long history in diverse sectors of the automotive industry including specialist technology companies in racing that focus on bringing competitive new technology to the racetrack as quickly as possible," said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, QEV Technologies can optimize collaboration and concepts, and streamline communication between all players involved. This significantly accelerates the greater industry's transition to e-mobility."

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Contacts:

