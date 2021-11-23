NielsenIQ BASES is delighted to announce today the launch of its 2021 annual Breakthrough Innovation Report which awards the most successful consumer packaged goods product launches.

The NielsenIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovations Report, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has unveiled the most stand out innovations of the FMCG world that have made the biggest impact within the market over the last two years. Germany stands out as one of the most innovative markets across Europe, accounting for nearly 1 in 4 of the winners this year.

Of the 98 European winners named in the report over the last decade, over 90 percent are still in the market today. When you compare this figure to the regularly used statistic of 90% of new launches failing to survive beyond two years, this demonstrates that NielsenIQ BASES has got its finger on the pulse when it comes to identifying the winning formula for new product launches.

Celine Grena, European BASES leader, comments: "It is worth noting that when you go back to the first report launched 10 years ago, trends such as 'shopping locally', sustainability and convenience were the 'ones to watch'. While these trends still exist, a number of these are gradually crystallising into the standout theme of mindful living. In fact, over half of the winners this year have at least one mindful living claim, versus only about one quarter in 2019."

The report also highlighted some incredibly well-executed home maintenance product launches within the winners, such as Finish Quantum Ultimate, which evolved its communications to include environmental benefits, in line with current trends.

Grena, continues: "One of the key things we are seeing in this year's report is that consumers today are more aware and informed than ever. As a result, they expect much more from their products whether that's health benefits, sustainability, locality or convenience and consumers are willing to pay a premium to get it. Looking at this year's winners, they've built their success through syncing their innovation strategy with their in-market activation. The most successful activation strategies leverage multiple trade and media touchpoints to address the full breadth of their potential consumers."

Germany Winners (listed in alphabetical order)

Finish Quantum Ultimate (Germany UK)

Hanuta Riegel

Magnum Vegan (Germany UK)

Persil 4-in-1 discs

Scholl Dry Skin Foot Mask

About NielsenIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovation

This year's Breakthrough Innovation process reviewed over 50,000 product launches. The brands that made the 2021 list reflect a wide range of products and approaches that succeeded in making meaningful connections with consumers, an impressive feat within an increasingly crowded marketplace. Beyond BASES requirements for products that reflect strong, distinct qualities such as mass potential, longevity, brand incrementality, category distinction or appeal toward a specific consumer target, this year's list brings the continued evolution of the success criteria, which includes all six of NielsenIQ BASES' activation profiles.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

