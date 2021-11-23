Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ5J ISIN: NO0010714785 Ticker-Symbol: 5VB 
Tradegate
22.11.21
17:22 Uhr
6,570 Euro
+0,080
+1,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VACCIBODY AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VACCIBODY AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,50007:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIGNIFY NV42,940+0,19 %
VACCIBODY AS6,570+1,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.