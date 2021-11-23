EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Conference

u-blox AG: u-blox to host Capital Markets' Day



23.11.2021 / 07:00



Press release: Corporate news u-blox to host Capital Markets' Day At today's event, the extended u-blox management team will be presenting on current market trends and opportunities as well as provide an update on the Company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the global megatrends driving growth in its markets. Thalwil, Switzerland - 23 November 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today is hosting its annual Capital Markets' Day for analysts, investors and media. During the program, which will be webcast live, the extended u-blox management team will provide updates on the company's strategic initiatives, solutions and markets, market share and growth drivers, R&D and other operational and financial highlights. Today's Capital Markets' Day Webcast will take place at 14.30 CET (8:30 AM ET)

During the meeting, which will take place physically in Horgen, Switzerland, management will conduct a series of formal presentations, followed by question and answer sessions. The meeting can also be followed via the live webcast or via conference call. The slide presentation and webcast will be accessible via the Investors section of the company's website. Webcast details

Pre-registration link:

https://ccwebcast.eu/links/ublox211123/indexl.html



Conference Call

Participants may call the following numbers, 10-15 minutes before the conference call:



Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

Find us on www.u-blox.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube u-blox investor releations contacts: Switzerland and Europe: Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

E-mail: doris.rudischhauser@u-blox.com US: Adam Prior, c/o The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: +1 (212) 836-9606

E-mail: aprior@equityny.com u-blox AG

Zürcherstrasse 68

8800 Thalwil

Switzerland

Phone +41 44 722 74 44

Fax +41 44 722 74 47

info@u-blox.com

www.u-blox.com Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u-blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



End of Media Release

