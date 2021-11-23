EQS Group-News: u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Press release: Corporate news
u-blox to host Capital Markets' Day
At today's event, the extended u-blox management team will be presenting on current market trends and opportunities as well as provide an update on the Company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the global megatrends driving growth in its markets.
Thalwil, Switzerland - 23 November 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today is hosting its annual Capital Markets' Day for analysts, investors and media. During the program, which will be webcast live, the extended u-blox management team will provide updates on the company's strategic initiatives, solutions and markets, market share and growth drivers, R&D and other operational and financial highlights.
Today's Capital Markets' Day Webcast will take place at 14.30 CET (8:30 AM ET)
Webcast details
About u-blox
u-blox investor releations contacts:
Switzerland and Europe:
Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
US:
Adam Prior, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
u-blox AG
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|info@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1251128
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1251128 23.11.2021