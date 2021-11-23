- (PLX AI) - Aareal Bank Takeover Offer / Target company: Aareal Bank AG; Bidder: Atlantic BidCo GmbH.
- • Aareal Bank offer EUR 29.00 per share in cash from Atlantic BidCo
- • Aareal Bank offer has minimum acceptance threshold of 70%
- • Management Board and Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG support the Takeover Offer
- • The Bidder is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Lux HoldCo
- • All shares in Atlantic HoldCo are held in the form of independent minority participations by funds managed and advised by Advent International Corporation and its affiliates, by funds managed and advised by Centerbridge Partners L.P., as well as by other minority shareholders
- • Bidder commits to support Aareal Bank AG's strategic ambitions to strengthen its position as a leading international provider of property financings, as well as software, digital solutions and payments services - based on its "Aareal Next Level" strategy and associated, publicly-announced goals, as well as to expedite growth in all of Aareal Bank Group's segments, set to be financed henceforth through retained profits
- • The Bidder has also committed to continue Aareal Bank Group in its current structure
