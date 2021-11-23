Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Provides Positive Update on Preliminary Economic Assessment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSX - Venture:NRM) (Frankfurt:N7R) (OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that it continues to advance the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly-owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project"), and is on schedule for release in Q4, 2021 in collaboration with ABH Engineering ("ABH"). After releasing its updated resource estimate on September 21, 2021 the Company and its team of technical experts were able to interpret and develop additional data on the Project to be included in the PEA now in the final stages of completion.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp (TSX - Venture:NRM / Frankfurt:N7R / OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a recently updated resource estimate of 363 million tonnes at 923 ppm lithium measured + indicated resources, and 827 million tonnes lithium at 884 ppm lithium inferred resources (400 ppm Li cut-off).

Noram's long-term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

