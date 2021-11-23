PHSC Plc - Half-Year Report
London, November 22
23 November 2021
PHSC PLC
("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")
Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2021
PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 September 2021.
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT
Financial Highlights
- Group revenue excluding grant funding of £1.719m (H1 FY21: £1.377m).
- EBITDA of £163k (includes £29k of grant funding) (H1 FY21: £182k including £316k of grant funding).
- Lower EBITDA reflects a reduction of £287k in grant funding over the period.
- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding all grant funding, of £134k (H1 FY21: £134k loss).
- Earnings per share of 0.78p (H1 FY21: 0.83p).
- Successful share buyback programme completed during the period, as previously announced.
- Cash of £902k after £325k cost of the share buyback programme (H1 FY21: £1.0m).
- Net asset value (unaudited) of £4.7m (H1 FY21: £5.1m).
- Pro-forma net asset value (unaudited) per share of 35.9p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 30 September 2021 of 22p.
- Interim dividend declared of 0.5p per ordinary share.
Operational Highlights and Business Outlook
In Q2 2021, the majority of the restrictions imposed by the UK Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted or relaxed, which led to an overall improvement in total revenue for H1 FY21 as clients began their own recovery programmes. The gradual return to more normal working conditions meant that the Group had progressively less reliance on the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ("CJRS"). This led to reduced grant receipts, down from approximately £316k in H1 FY21 to just below £30k for H1 FY22.
We continue to maintain a £50,000 banking facility with HSBC Bank plc which has been renewed for a further year to October 2022. We have not made any use of such facility and do not expect to have to do so.
Despite the reopening of retail premises, the Security Division has not returned to the level of pre-pandemic trading. This is due predominantly to the permanent closure of former key clients such as Debenhams, Peacocks and Edinburgh Woollen Mill. Another factor that impacts margins is the cost of transportation, with all security related products being shipped in from abroad. Carriage charges have risen, in some cases five-fold, and it is simply not possible to pass on and recover such increase from the end user where prices are built into existing contracts. The business has reduced its cost base by downsizing the warehousing and office space it occupies, and staffing levels are now as low as is practicable without adversely affecting the customer experience. Management continues to seek to secure additional business from existing clients, as well as new client wins.
The reopening of education and leisure facilities has resulted in a welcome return to profitable trading for the relevant subsidiaries in the Safety Division that specialise in such sectors.
Our subsidiary focused on the statutory examination of plant and equipment was largely unaffected by COVID-19, save where clients had closed their workplaces, as there was no derogation offered by the relevant authorities from the legal obligation to ensure safety of the plant concerned. However, since lockdown has been lifted, we have found that costs have risen considerably, particularly in the prices of accommodation and travel, which has adversely affected margins.
Our Systems Division has bounced back exceptionally well from the enforced suspension of many of its activities, including the delivery of public training courses. Notably, the new revenue stream from our 'UK Responsible Person' ("UKRP") service continues to increase. This service provides a portal to enable clients in the European Union ("EU") medical device sector to supply the UK marketplace. Further growth is anticipated in the number of clients using this service.
General safety consultancy and training sales have shown a marked improvement, although EBITDA has reduced across the Safety Division as a whole due to the significantly lower income from CJRS funding. Further details are provided by way of the segmental analysis below showing the performance of individual subsidiaries.
The Board is generally satisfied with the Group's performance at this stage of its COVID-19 recovery programme and is confident that further progress can be achieved over the remainder of the financial year.
Dividend
The Board is confident that the Group will remain profitable and has sufficient cash reserves to enable the payment of an interim dividend. Accordingly, the Board has decided to declare an interim dividend of 0.5p per ordinary share, to be paid on 21 January 2022, to those shareholders on the register of members on 24 December 2021.
As in previous years, the recommendation by the Board of any final dividend will be subject to the Group's full year performance and the outlook at that time.
Cash Flow
Cash at bank on 30 September 2021 stood at £902k compared to approximately £1m at the same time last year. As indicated, the lower balance at the interim stage reflects the utilisation of £325k on the Company's successful share buyback programme implemented during the period.
The cash reserves are sufficient to service all requirements arising in the normal course of the Group's business and in relation to the proposed dividend. Whilst the Board has not currently committed to any additional calls on the Company's cash, it is anticipated that a potential further share buyback programme, utilising the authority granted by the relevant special resolution passed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, will be duly considered by the Board prior to the end of the financial year and announced as appropriate.
Discrete Performance by Trading Subsidiaries
Profit/loss figures for individual subsidiaries below are stated before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the parent plc which are recovered through management charges levied on, and dividends received from, trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation. Invoiced sales do not include CJRS grant funding, but such income is taken into account when calculating profit/loss figures. The net reduction of £287k in grant funding is the reason that most of the Company's subsidiaries show lower EBITDA despite higher sales revenue.
Inspection Services (UK) Limited
Invoiced sales of £94,392 yielding a profit of £10,923 (H1 FY21: £113,807 and £25,471).
Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited
Invoiced sales of £607,906 yielding a profit of £198,579 (H1 FY21: £381,531 and £223,591).
RSA Environmental Health Limited
Invoiced sales of £130,953 resulting in a profit of £15,646 (H1 FY21: £100,123 and £30,686).
Quality Leisure Management Limited
Invoiced sales of £137,281 resulting in a profit of £37,500 (H1 FY21: £90,369 and £40,342).
QCS International Limited
Invoiced sales of £356,968 yielding a profit of £113,668 (H1 FY21: £196,533 and £46,705).
B2BSG Solutions Limited
Invoiced sales of £391,729 resulting in a loss of £16,738 (H1 FY21: £495,228 and £4,394 loss).
|Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
| Six months
ended
| Six months
ended
|Year
ended
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Note
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|3
|1,719
|1,377
|3,290
|Cost of sales
|(888)
|(767)
|(1,765)
|Gross profit
|831
|610
|1,525
|Administrative expenses
|(727)
|(775)
|(1,528)
|Goodwill impairment
|2
|-
|-
|(250)
|Government grants
|29
|316
|441
|Other income
|-
|-
|1
|Profit from operations
|133
|151
|189
|Finance income
|-
|1
|1
|Profit before taxation
|133
|152
|190
|Corporation tax expense
|(27)
|(31)
|(102)
|Profit for the period after tax attributable to owners of parent
|3
|106
|121
|88
|Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
|106
|121
|88
|Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit after tax from continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Group during the period
|5
|0.78p
|0.83p
|0.60p
|Group Statement of Financial Position
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Note
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|4
|500
|565
|530
|Goodwill
|3,028
|3,278
|3,028
|Deferred tax asset
|2
|20
|2
|3,530
|3,863
|3,560
|Current assets
|Inventories
|252
|263
|260
|Trade and other receivables
|686
|753
|590
|Cash and cash equivalents
|902
|1,003
|1,237
|1,840
|2,019
|2,087
|Total assets
|3
|5,370
|5,882
|5,647
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|460
|571
|518
|Right of use lease liability
|28
|34
|32
|Current corporation tax payable
|115
|71
|88
|603
|676
|638
|Non-current liabilities
|Right of use lease liability
|26
|54
|39
|Deferred taxation liabilities
|51
|52
|51
|77
|106
|90
|Total liabilities
|680
|782
|728
|Net assets
|4,690
|5,100
|4,919
|Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group
|Called up share capital
|1,308
|1,468
|1,468
|Share premium account
|1,916
|1,916
|1,916
|Merger relief reserve
|134
|134
|134
|Other reserves
|304
|144
|144
|Retained earnings
|1,028
|1,438
|1,257
|4,690
|5,100
|4,919
|Group Statement of Changes in Equity
|Share Capital
|Share
Premium
|Merger Relief
Reserve
|Other
Reserves *
|Retained
Earnings
Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Balance at 1 April 2021
|1,468
|1,916
|134
|144
|1,257
|4,919
|Profit for the period attributable to equity holders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|106
|106
|Purchase of Treasury shares
|(160)
|-
|-
|160
|(325)
|(325)
|Cost of share buyback
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10)
|(10)
|Balance at 30 September 2021
|1,308
|1,916
|134
|304
|1,028
|4,690
|Balance at 1 April 2020
|1,468
|1,916
|134
|144
|1,317
|4,979
|Profit for the period attributable to equity holders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|121
|121
|Balance at 30 September 2020
|1,468
|1,916
|134
|144
|1,438
|5,100
* Other reserves represent the merger relief reserve and Treasury shares held by the Group.
|Group Statement of Cash Flows
|Six months
|Six months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Cash flows generated from operating activities
|Cash generated from operations
|17
|264
|702
|Tax paid
|-
|-
|(37)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|17
|264
|665
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|-
|(2)
|(9)
|Disposal of fixed assets
|-
|-
|4
|Interest received
|-
|1
|1
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-
|(1)
|(4)
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|Payments on right of use assets
|(17)
|(16)
|(33)
|Share buyback
|(335)
|-
|-
|Dividends paid to Group shareholders
|-
|-
|(147)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(352)
|(16)
|(180)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(335)
|247
|481
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|1,237
|756
|756
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|902
|1,003
|1,237
|Notes to the cash flow statement
|Cash generated from operations
|Operating profit - continuing operations
|133
|151
|189
|Depreciation charge
|30
|30
|66
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|250
|Loss on sale of fixed assets
|-
|-
|2
|Decrease in inventories
|8
|1
|4
|Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
|(96)
|133
|296
|Decrease in trade and other payables
|(58)
|(51)
|(105)
|Cash generated from operations
|17
|264
|702
Notes to the Financial Statements
1. Basis of preparation
These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies and the Companies Act 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.
The financial information contained in this announcement, which has not been audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, prepared under IFRS, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report for the 2021 financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed within these interim financial statements as adopted in the most recent annual financial statements.
Impairment of goodwill
The Board has considered the carrying value of goodwill and is satisfied that the assumptions made at the time of the last adjustment remain valid. Although a half year loss has been incurred by the Security Division, the effect of the cost reduction programme implemented in Q1 2021 should improve the financial year end position. The longer-term outlook presently remains stable and an impairment charge in these interim financial statements is not therefore considered necessary but will be reassessed at the year end.
Government grants
Government grants represent amounts receivable in relation to the CJRS. The grants have been recognised in the period to which the costs relate.
2. Exceptional Administrative Expenses
|Six months ended
|Six months ended
|Year ended
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Impairment of PHSC plc's investment in
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|B2BSG Solutions Limited
|-
|-
|200
|RSA Environmental Health Limited
|-
|-
|50
3. Segmental Reporting
|Six months ended
|Six months ended
|Year ended
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Revenue
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd
|392
|495
|1,136
|392
|495
|1,136
|Health & Safety division
|Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
|94
|114
|214
|Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
|608
|382
|969
|Quality Leisure Management Ltd
|137
|90
|235
|RSA Environmental Health Ltd
|131
|100
|235
|970
|686
|1,653
|Systems division: QCS International Ltd
|357
|196
|501
|Total revenue
|1,719
|1,377
|3,290
|Profit/(loss) after taxation, before management charge
|Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd
|(13)
|(1)
|3
|Health & Safety division
|Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
|6
|18
|27
|Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
|166
|183
|409
|Quality Leisure Management Ltd
|30
|33
|85
|RSA Environmental Health Ltd
|13
|25
|51
|215
|259
|572
|Systems division: QCS International Ltd
|87
|33
|104
|Holding company: PHSC plc
|(183)
|(170)
|(341)
|106
|121
|338
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|(250)
|Total Group profit after taxation
|106
|121
|88
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Total assets
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd
|292
|411
|320
|Safety division
|Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
|108
|176
|121
|Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
|470
|581
|377
|Quality Leisure Management Ltd
|166
|210
|168
|RSA Environmental Health Limited
|584
|637
|595
|1,328
|1,604
|1,261
|Systems division: QCS International Ltd
|337
|320
|253
|Holding company: PHSC plc
|4,184
|4,322
|4,584
|6,141
|6,657
|6,418
|Adjustment of goodwill
|(773)
|(775)
|(773)
|Adjustment of deferred tax
|2
|-
|2
|Total assets
|5,370
|5,882
|5,647
4. Property, plant and equipment
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Cost or valuation
|Brought forward
|928
|949
|949
|Additions
|-
|2
|8
|Disposals
|-
|-
|(29)
|Carried forward
|928
|951
|928
|Depreciation
|Brought forward
|398
|356
|356
|Charge
|30
|30
|65
|Disposals
|-
|-
|(23)
|Carried forward
|428
|386
|398
|Net book value
|500
|565
|530
5. Earnings per share
The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the following data.
|Six months ended
|Six months ended
Year ended
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Earnings
|Continuing activities
|106
|121
|88
|Number of shares
|30 Sept 21
|30 Sept 20
|31 Mar 21
|Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share
|13,646,497
|14,667,257
|14,667,257