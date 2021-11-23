Rogue Baron Plc - Shinju Wins Gold Medal at John Barleycorn Awards

For Immediate Release

23 November 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Gold Medal at John Barleycorn Awards

Rogue Baron (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF) is extremely pleased to announce that Shinju, its premium Japanese Whisky, won another medal, a Gold Medal, at the John Barleycorn Awards.

The John Barleycorn Awards is a different kind of awards programme, created by writers and marketers to honour creative excellence in all aspects of the spirits industry - from formulating and distilling products - through innovative imaging, promotion, and sale of the products.

The Fall 2021 competition featured hundreds of spirits from a wide range of distillers located throughout the world. Each taste entry was blind-tasted and scored on a 100-point scale for appearance, aroma, taste, and finish.

A list of the winners can be found on the below link:

https://barleycornawards.com/tasting/winners/

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"Winning another medal is exciting for Shinju and everyone involved. The John Barleycorn Awards is one of the top competitions. We're competing against some of the best brands in the world. To receive a gold medal, and recognition from these top industry experts who judge the competition, is another big step forward as we continue to build this Brand."

About John Barleycorn: The John Barleycorn Society is an assemblage of the world's top journalists and industry professionals who foster a modern approach to recognizing excellence in the spirits industry from seed to glass. Taste, print and digital marketing, package design, public relations, journalism, social media, event production, filmmaking, and bar design are some of the general categories judged by our select panels.

The website address of the Company is www.roguebaron.com

