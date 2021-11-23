Following years of lobbying, the Standards Australia Committee has removed the requirement for rooftop solar installations to include a DC isolator.From pv magazine Australia The Australian solar installation standard AS/NZS 5033 has now been updated, removing the mandate for DC isolators to be installed on household solar systems if other safety measures are followed. The changes will come into effect in six months. The update comes after much lobbying from various corners of industry who claim DC isolators, intended as a safety measure to disconnect solar system's panels in case of a fault ...

