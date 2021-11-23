Visionary technologies have a significant impact on how we will live and work in the future. Digitization is shaping our daily interactions with friends, partners and even family. In this context, the Corona pandemic acted as a catalyst for spatially independent working. Lockdown measures and the relocation of the workplace to the home created an entirely new situation for society. A new work situation that started with mobile working in the years before Corona has now experienced a significant acceleration. In addition to companies such as Zoom or Slack, TeamViewer also benefited with its comprehensive solution for remote access, remote control and remote maintenance. As a result of the rapid growth, the Göppingen-based software company invested massively in personnel and brand development. Now, the trend is slowing down, and TeamViewer is facing one of the most important phases in its fifteen-year company history. Our analysis.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...