Dienstag, 23.11.2021
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
WKN: A14NU0 ISIN: AU0000XINEX3 Ticker-Symbol: BSG 
Frankfurt
22.11.21
08:05 Uhr
0,262 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.11.2021 | 08:56
57 Leser
IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Corporate Communications Update

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, "Atlantic" or the "Company"), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it will be attending the following online conferences and webinars in the coming months:

121 Mining Investment Online EMEA | 23-25 November 2021 (Digital event)
https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-emea/

Atlantic Lithium Chief Executive Officer Vincent Mascolo and Chief Operating Officer Len Kolff will be providing an update on current projects in the Atlantic Lithium portfolio; company presentations can be found at https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/presentations

Atlantic Lithium encourages existing and prospective shareholders to follow the Company's social media channels over the conference dates for real-time access to investor presentations, videos and updates:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AtlanticLithium

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlantic-lithium-limited/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4G-Ufl7tHFcgkokwp-sK-w/featured

AIM announcements: https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/aim-announcements

Proactive Investors: https://www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/LON:ALL/Atlantic-Lithium-Ltd

Mining Review Africa profile: https://www.miningreview.com/tag/atlantic_lithium

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited
Vincent Mascolo (Chief Executive Officer)
Amanda Harsas (Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Matheson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

SI Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038

Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
Matthew McHale

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$1.5bn.

Atlantic holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/674295/IronRidge-Resources-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Communications-Update

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
