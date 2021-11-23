Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has enhanced its Complex Claims Solutions (CCS) business unit with the addition of three accomplished senior claims professionals.

GRS International, a specialty loss adjusting unit in Global Risk Solutions' Complex Claims Solutions business, has strengthened its senior leadership team and expanded its construction and property loss capabilities with the appointments of:

Reubin Iqbal as head of GRS International's UK and International Construction division

Scott Smith as operations director

Mark Smith as technical director, with a focus on GRS' Middle East operations

Before joining GRS in London, Reubin Iqbal and Scott Smith worked at a global claims company. Iqbal was head of construction, London market, in the company's International Construction Engineering division. Scott Smith served as operations director, International Construction.

Chartered Loss Adjuster Mark Smith joins GRS International in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Before joining GRS, he owned and operated a leading regional firm and built a reputation as one of the most experienced and expert Chartered Loss Adjusters in the Middle East.

Adam Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of GRS International Ltd., based in London, said: "The arrival of Reubin and Scott will significantly enhance our construction capabilities. They bring significant expertise that strengthens our client offering. Effective service delivery in the complex loss sector starts with people; it demands knowledgeable and capable staff who understand the changing risk landscape and the needs of insured parties, insurers, and an increasingly broad stakeholder environment. Their strong reputations and knowledge strengthen our senior management team as we continue to grow."

Humphrey added: "We also are delighted to welcome Mark to GRS. He is a leading technical loss adjuster, trusted by clients to manage the most complex losses. It is a pleasure to work with him and benefit from his expertise. The addition of Reubin, Scott and Mark is another clear statement that, to deliver leading adjusting services to clients, we are intent on creating an environment that attracts the best loss adjusting talent in the profession."

Jim Pittman, Regional Director of GRS in the Middle East, said: "This strongly signals our intent in the region to offer market-leading loss adjusting services, and I look forward to working with Mark."

Reubin Iqbal said: "I am excited to join GRS at such a pivotal time for the company and the wider industry. What attracted me was the fact that this is a specialist loss adjuster that values expertise and experience in its staff. To be able to work with our quantity surveyors and forensic accountancy teams will allow GRS to offer a comprehensive service to our clients at a time when the complexity of construction risks is only increasing. I firmly believe that the future for adjusting is with firms that have a genuine focus and expertise on the areas in which they operate."

Scott Smith added: "GRS is enjoying rapid growth, and it has built talented and experienced teams across a range of disciplines in what remains a very challenging sector for both the clients and their insurers. I am looking forward to working with all our clients and stakeholders."

