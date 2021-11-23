James Ireland Joins as a Managing Director and Guy Mullin-Henderson as a Senior Advisor; James Sutch Joins as a Director

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today several senior appointments to significantly build the firm's global Business Services Group's presence in Europe.

James Ireland joins Houlihan Lokey as a Managing Director and brings more than two decades of experience advising clients on both public and private M&A transactions as well as debt and equity capital raises in Europe. He joins from RBC Capital Markets, where he was Head of European Business Services. Prior to RBC, he worked within Citigroup's Global Industrials Group, focusing on the services and construction sectors. He began his career with Coopers Lybrand (now PwC) and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA).

Guy Mullin-Henderson has joined Houlihan Lokey as a Senior Advisor to the Business Services Group in Europe. He has an investment banking career spanning more than 35 years, including 11 years as a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, where he successfully established the bank's Business Services practice, and 11 years as a Managing Director at Rothschild, where he was Global Head of Business Services. Mr. Mullin-Henderson began his investment banking career at Baring Brothers in 1985.

James Sutch joins Houlihan Lokey as a Director with more than 15 years of experience across the business services sector. Mr. Sutch joins from RBC Capital Markets and previously worked in the Business Services teams at Rothschild and PwC Corporate Finance. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA).

The Business Services Group has been further strengthened with the addition of a team of 11 outstanding financial professionals through the firm's recent acquisition of GCA Altium, headed by Managing Directors Oliver Vaughan in London and Axel Bauer in Munich, Directors Arthur Callaghan in London, Tom Battersby in Manchester, Sebastian Weindel in Munich, and Senior Vice President Timo Maier in Munich.

"We are delighted to welcome such an experienced and talented group to our global Business Services Group. Our success to date has been built on a combination of strong teamwork, unrivalled industry knowledge, and a fierce commitment to client service. As all of our new colleagues share these cultural attributes, we are confident that all will make huge contributions to the Group and our clients in Europe, working alongside Managing Director Jon Harrison," said Larry DeAngelo, Global Head of Houlihan Lokey's Business Services Group.

"At Houlihan Lokey, our Corporate Finance business is undergoing an unprecedented period of growth, adding further strength and depth to our global industry teams, and we believe it is that focus on sector excellence that sets us apart from the competition. Our Business Services Group has established itself as the leader in its field in the US, and our aim is to repeat that success in Europe. We are excited by the addition of this outstanding group of seasoned advisors to the firm," commented Scott Adelson, Co-President of Houlihan Lokey.

With more than 90 industry-dedicated professionals across the firm's global network, including now 25 in Europe, Houlihan Lokey's Business Services Group provides superior service and achieves outstanding results for its clients in M&A advisory, capital raising, restructuring, and valuation. The Group has advised on more than 70 transactions over the past 12 months across every key global region.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

