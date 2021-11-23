- CrateOM turns device data into actionable insights -

Crate.io, the enterprise data management company enabling data insights at scale, today announced the launch of CrateOM, a smart solution that transforms process data into actionable insights. Designed to improve operational efficiency, CrateOM reduces unplanned downtime, optimizes resources and minimizes waste.

Running on CrateDB, an enterprise-grade open-source database optimized for large data volumes, CrateOM masters the complexity of operations use cases. It enables companies to standardize production processes and create cross-functional transparency.

The ALPLA Group, an international plastics manufacturer, has partnered with Crate.io to develop and run CrateOM for the last four years across 20 German and U.S. plants as part of their ALPLA Smart Production Program.

Commenting on the launch, Crate.io CEO Eva Schönleitner said, "ALPLA has been a great development partner in the creation of CrateOM. Together, we saw a need for a smart factory solution that would use the advanced functionalities of CrateDB on the shop floor. With the launch of CrateOM, we want to extend our value offering from data collection to enabling operational data analysis in real time across several plants. We also partnered with Microsoft to ensure CrateOM runs on Microsoft Azure as the primary cloud provider."

The real-time support function that CrateOM offers the workforce includes step-by-step instructions and videos for troubleshooting. Issues can be solved in rapid time, and downtime is reduced. As an additional value for managers this can also be used for training. These features are enabled through CrateOM partner Manual.to, a specialized tool for managing workplace instructions.

For more information about CrateOM, visit CrateOM.io.

About Crate.io

Crate.io is the developer of CrateDB, the enterprise-grade multi-model database, enabling data insights at scale. CrateDB's ability to ingest and manage massive amounts of data from diverse sources empowers companies worldwide to turn data into business value. In November 2021, Crate.io launched CrateOM, a smart solution that turns device data into actionable insights.

Crate.io was founded in 2013 and operates globally with offices in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the US. In 2021, CrateDB won the IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award. Clients maximizing their data potential with CrateDB include: Alpla, McAfee and Gantner.

