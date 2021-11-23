A new battery system from Mango Power will be available to purchase at a special price from Indiegogo on November 23. The Mango Power Union features the "world's first built-in dual PV inverter," says the company.The Mango Power Union home-and-portable hybrid battery boasts a capacity of up to 6.9kWh/4.35kW, and 19 output ports, including AC, USB-C, wireless charging, and EV charging. It is also possible to stack up to 10 devices to reach a capacity of 69 kWh/43.5kW. It consists of a large, heavy-duty home base and a smaller, detachable unit designed for portability. "This one purchase can comprehensively ...

