There's a famous saying: "Never let a crisis go to waste." The current energy crisis has had a terrible impact on many consumers, but it has also given the energy sector a golden opportunity to get in shape for the energy transition. Jon Slowe, the director of Delta-EE, examines the impacts and opportunities of the energy crisis currently playing out in Europe and what it could mean for the renewables sector.From pv magazine 11/2021 The crisis, felt to different degrees across Europe, is a consequence of several unrelated factors happening simultaneously. Global demand for gas has increased rapidly, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...