Enhances Engagement Expertise as Company Prepares for Growth

Mr. Adam Johnson joins Nano One to lead external affairs with governments

Brings expertise in public policy and strategic communications to Nano One

Team strengthened to support North American cathode commercialisation efforts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to announce the hiring of Adam Johnson as Vice President, External Affairs. Mr. Johnson will be overseeing Nano One's external affairs and engagement efforts as it continues down the path towards cathode commercialisation, scale up and expansion in North America.

As the world transitions to a net zero economy and advances towards mass adoption of batteries for EVs and energy storage systems, there are important public policy and business decisions to be made. Developing a safe and reliable supply chain in North America and around the world for batteries is vital for economic, national security and environmental reasons. Nano One wants to be an active participant in helping shape a sustainable North American battery supply chain.

"Adam is a seasoned and trusted leader with broad communications experience and a solid understanding of government relations," said, COO, Mr. Alex Holmes. "Adam's deep-rooted relationships with government and strong business network will enable Nano One to engage and lead on battery supply chain decisions, particularly as we ramp up operations in support of multiple partnerships and business opportunities. Adam's appointment fills a key role in driving our business transformation and I welcome Adam as a partner to the executive team."

"I am extremely excited to be joining the Nano One team. At this critical point of transformation from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources, there are deep and challenging issues to overcome. At the same time, I see immense opportunity for Nano One to help shape a battery supply chain in North America and the world," stated Mr. Johnson. "For over 20 years I have worked on complex and challenging public policy and communications issues both in Government and advising businesses. I believe in the Nano One team and its value proposition."

Mr. Johnson has over 20 years experience in senior leadership roles working as a consultant and in Government. Prior to joining Nano One, he was a senior partner at Earnscliffe Strategies, a leading public affairs consultancy, where he provided strategic counsel to small and medium sized businesses as well as Fortune 200 companies. He is an expert on engaging with the Canadian federal and provincial governments in addition to international government, with a focus on energy, cleantech, transportation and infrastructure. Mr. Johnson also works on community engagement, market entry and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Earnscliffe, he was a senior advisor to a Canadian Minister of Industry, amongst several other roles.

###

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. Nano One is a member of Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Supply Chain Alliance, Accelerate ZEV, representing the mid-stream in the battery supply chain. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Chelsea Nolan

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 854-8721

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the execution of Nano One's plans, including global expansions efforts, which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of Nano One's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nano One to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: Nano One's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialization of Nano One's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2021, both for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in recent securities filings for Nano One which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of Nano One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nano One does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104782