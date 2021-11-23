Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the establishment of an agreement with the Lady Davis Institute cell processing center (CPC) to initiate manufacturing of its AccumTM DC cancer vaccine candidate AccuVAC-D001. This agreement immediately positions Defence's vaccine to be manufactured with the focus on melanoma and breast cancer.

The mandate of the Jewish General Hospital CPC located at the Lady Davis Institute is to support early phase clinical trials of cell-based therapies where processing of human cell and tissue is required to treat human catastrophic illnesses such as cancer. The close proximity of this facility to hospital patients further simplifies the logistics of the trial.

The facility comprises of the Clean Room area where cell processing takes place, as well as the Laboratory Annex supporting the Clean Room. The Clean Room is a clinical-grade, high sterility isolation facility certified ISO Class 7. It is operated by highly qualified personnel led by Dr. Nicoletta Eliopoulos, a pioneer in cell therapy with a track record of successful implementation and prosecution of custom autologous cellular pharmaceuticals.

"We are a step closer to initiate our Phase I trial using our proprietary AccumTM DC technology with the establishment of such agreement. These studies will not only establish the "blueprints" of our manufacturing process, but they will implement import quality control steps required by regulatory agencies prior to treating melanoma and breast cancer patients in 2022," says Mr. Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

