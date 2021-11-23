Immunovia AB: Immunovia Honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day by a Grand Opening Celebration of the US Subsidiary Immunovia, Inc.

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a diagnostic company that develops and sells highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer, honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day - this year on November 18th - by hosting a Grand Opening celebration at their offices in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

World Pancreatic Cancer Day occurs on the third Thursday in November each year for people around the globe to work to raise awareness of the risk factors, signs, and symptoms of pancreatic cancer - one of the deadliest cancer types. This year Immunovia celebrated World Pancreatic Cancer Day by a grand opening of Immunovia, Inc., that recently launched and exclusively offers the first available blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer in the US. Nearly 150 people attended the event, including health care professionals, patient representatives, and local politicians.

State Senator Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) started the evening providing an official citation from the State Senate of Massachusetts to Immunovia, Inc. in recognition of the "momentous occasion of your grand opening", and by highlighting how important it is to have an early detection test for pancreatic cancer available. The Mayor of Marlborough, Mayor Arthur

Vigeant, cut the ribbon for the new laboratory.

Representatives from various patient organizations, including DetecTogether, FORCE, The Lustgarten Foundation, The National Pancreas Foundation, the UMASS Pancreatic Cancer Alliance, and PanCAN Boston all spoke briefly about their organizations.

As part of this celebration, Immunovia, Inc. offered discounted test pricing to individuals who took the opportunity to take the blood test on the premises. An independent primary care physician was also onsite to counsel patients about their risk for developing pancreatic cancer and how to manage that risk.

As Geoffrey M. Burns M.D., Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, one of the physicians attending the event, stated "The vibe of the evening reminded me of my humanitarian missions where despite trauma there are both lots of feelings of hope present and strong collaborative efforts of everyone pulling together to help."

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-honored-world-pancreatic-cancer-day-by-a-grand-opening-celebration-of-the-us-subsidiary-im,c3458666

The following files are available for download: