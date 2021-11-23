Stanford scientists have fabricated a transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) solar cell that is claimed to overcome the typical issue of this kind of PV device, the so-called Fermi-level pinning. They used graphene contacts to mitigate this phenomenon and achieved a record power per weight of 4.4 W/g.Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) are two-dimensional materials with remarkable semiconducting properties and high optical absorption coefficients, which makes them suitable for the manufacture of semi-transparent and flexible solar cells with potential applications in aerospace, architecture, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...