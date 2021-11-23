The company has landed the signature of state-owned body the Solar Energy Corporation of India, which awarded Azure 4 GW of solar farms in return for the developer committing to set up 500 MW worth of cell and module production lines.From pv magazine India New Delhi-based renewable power producer Azure Power has announced it has closed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the electricity to be generated by 600 MW of the 4 GW of solar generation capacity Azure secured in a manufacturing-linked project tender. Under the terms of the 600 MW deal, Azure will receive INR2.54/kWh ($0.034) from the state-owned ...

