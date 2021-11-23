Anzeige
WKN: A3CNKW ISIN: SE0015658380 Ticker-Symbol: 6H6 
Frankfurt
23.11.21
09:45 Uhr
0,426 Euro
-0,008
-1,73 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2021 | 10:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dlaboratory Sweden AB: New collaboration: dLab signs letter-of-intent with cable solutions provider

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) has signed a letter-of-intent with a Europe based power cable provider, with the intention to combine high qualitative cable solutions with advanced visual grid analytics.

The market demand for cable monitoring capabilities is growing and the cooperation aims to strengthen the value proposition by adding dLab's solution as an integral part of the business offering from the cable solutions provider. The parties will initially work together on a selected market in eastern Europe to explore the interest and value. Upon a successful outcome, the parties will negotiate a set-up where the company becomes a re-seller of dLab's solution to its customers.

- We are excited about this project as it can open up a new type of cooperation segments, and proud that a well-renowned provider has decided to take this step together with us. Visual grid analytics are of essence for grid operators moving forward in the energy transition and becoming a pre-integrated part with those providing the infrastructure will benefit our customers greatly, says Henrik Winberg COO.

About Dlaboratory Sweden AB

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a cleantech company offering an intelligent digital platform facilitating for the energy sector to support the sustainable society of tomorrow. By providing visual grid analytics that enables data-driven decision-making, the possibilities are opened for a modernized way of working and a more resilient power grid. dLab is a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.

Please visit www.dlaboratory.comto find out more.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
