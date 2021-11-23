GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED: Now Available For Your TV or Computer Monitor: Govee Flow Pro Light Bars

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021, which have an average rating of 4.4 in Amazon Reviews. Diversify your TV or computer monitor with vibrant colors and effects that are easy to customize.



Govee Flow Pro Light Bars work with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Compact Design with Massive Lighting Effects

For anyone who doesn't have a large entertainment system at home, the Govee Flow Pro Light Bars are a fun and affordable option that fits monitors that are 45 inches or less. Uplift your setup and experience the high-quality RGBIC lighting effects that Govee is known for. These light bars are especially great for gaming setups to add extra flair while streaming.

Be Amazed by Govee's Innovative Colorsense Technology

With the included 1080p HD smart camera, you can easily attach it to the top of your monitor. The camera will seamlessly scan the colors on your screen in real time. From there, the light bars will light in sync to create breath-taking effects you can't find anywhere else.

Multiple Placements For Your Setup

There's always the question as to where you want to set up your lights. Thankfully, the Govee Flow Pro Light Bars can be placed in three different ways. You can choose to stand your light bars upright, use them as TV backlights by mounting them to the back of your TV, or lay them out flat. You'll be amazed by the versatile lighting effects that complement your TV or computer monitor.

Govee Flow Pro is perfect for gaming setup.

Music Mode: A VIP Concert Experience without the Hefty Price

Watch live musical performances and feel like you're on stage with your favorite artists. With Music Mode on the Govee Home App, you'll find a variety of different lighting effects that will sync with your light bars. You can also use Music Mode to liven up the sounds of video games, YouTube videos, and other media.

Govee Home App: Convenience in One Tap

Use the Govee Home App (available for iOS or Android) to make the best use of its features. There are 40+ preset scene modes that are designed to fit any atmosphere, whether it's for a private watch party with friends or streaming popular video games on platforms such as TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, etc. Users can also utilize DIY Mode to customize the colors of the lights.

Availability

The Govee Flow Pro Light Bars retails for £79.99 and comes with a one-year warranty as well as free shipping. It is currently available in the UK through the official online Govee store) or on Govee's Amazon page.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. Our Govee Home App, the corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 8 million registered users. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

