Conversational AI for Customer Service leader Solvemate today announces the availability of improved accessibility for its customer service automation platform. Solvemate accessibility helps customer service teams extend the use of self-service to those with impairments so all customers can find instant answers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005628/en/

Solvemate Conversational AI for customer service helps those with impairments have meaningful conversations with automation.

Improving the Customer Service Experience for Everyone

According to the World Health Organization, over 1 billion people live with some form of disability. Inclusion is an imperative that should be built into every company's strategy. Accessibility is also an important aspect of the service experience to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Modern customer service chatbots using Artificial Intelligence (AI) already offer enhanced digital accessibility and usability. Conversational AI chatbots extract insights and patterns from data to identify and propose the most logical answers to end users. Customers then solve their problem in the fewest number of interactions. Modern chatbots offer the right knowledge at the right time in a condensed manner which helps people with cognitive disabilities in a way that an extensive FAQ page can not.

Solvemate's customer service automation platform is now more accessible to people with sight, hearing, visual and mobility impairments. Solvemate is Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 compliant.

Solvemate's enhanced accessibility features include:

For those with cognitive impairments: The Solvemate Contextual Conversation Engine uniquely uses both dynamic decision tree logic buttons and free text fields (NLP)

impairments:

For those with hearing impairments: Solvemate's chatbot includes text and image conversation descriptions to read along as well as a text-based handover

impairments:

For those with mobility impairments: Solvemate's Conversational IVR voice ) allows intuitive access to customers service via phone

impairments:

For those with visual impairments: Solvemate widget can be fully navigated with screen readers

impairments:

No Additional Work for Customer Service Teams

Solvemate's accessibility feature works out of the box with no extra effort for the service team setting up the chatbot. Teams can instantly extend their service offering to more customers with personalized, self-service automation.

Jürgen Vogel, co-founder and CTO of Solvemate, comments: "Providing accessibility for those that need additional support is an imperative for all customer service teams. We see this across all sectors, particularly banking and public institutions that need to make services equitably available to all users."

Read more about why chatbots are key to customer service accessibility.

Learn more at solvemate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005628/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Sylvia Jensen

s.jensen@solvemate.com