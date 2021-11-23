(PLX AI) - Armistice Capital now holds a short position at 0.71% in shares issued by Zealand Pharma, up from 0.61% previously.
|Zealand Pharma Says Dapiglutide Phase 1b Trial Successful
|(PLX AI) - Zealand Pharma announces successful outcome of Phase 1b clinical trial with GLP1-GLP2 dual receptor agonist, dapiglutide.• Dapiglutide was assessed to be safe and well tolerated following...
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants
|The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 23 November
2021 in the ISIN below.
ISIN: ...
|Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants
|Zealand Pharma to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
