BlueVoyant and Bytes Partner to Deliver Managed Third-Party Cyber Risk Management to UK&I Organisations

Partnership brings BlueVoyant's advanced, turnkey third-party risk management solution into the Bytes cybersecurity solution portfolio

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , the industry's leading integrated, end-to-end internal and external cyber defense platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Bytes Technology Group Plc (LSE: BYIT) (JSE: BYI), one of the UK's leading software, security, and cloud specialists. The partnership will see BlueVoyant deliver its best-of-breed, cloud-native third-party cyber risk management solution to Bytes' extensive roster of enterprise and public sector clients.

BlueVoyant's third-party cyber risk solution will be offered as part of Bytes' comprehensive cybersecurity practice, enabling organisations to gain clear oversight of the cyber risks threatening their business via their extended vendor and partner ecosystem. Managing third-party risk is rapidly becoming a defining challenge for organisations of all sectors and sizes, with rising awareness prompted by the widespread impact of high-profile breaches originating in third parties that have hit the headlines this year.

BlueVoyant's approach goes far beyond point-in-time solutions and security rating services. It allows organisations to proactively identify, prioritise and remediate threats, and maintain continuous visibility over changing risk exposure. BlueVoyant provides access to dedicated cyber expertise from professionals with years of experience in frontline cybersecurity for organisations such as GCHQ, the FBI, NSA, Unit 8200, and Fortune 500 companies. This expertise is combined with industry-best data and intelligent process automation to provide an exceptional solution to managing third-party cyber risk.

Bytes has seen high demand for security, cloud adoption, and remote working solutions during the first half of 2021, leading to strong sales and profit figures. As it focuses on sustaining growth and responding to areas of increasing customer concern, partnering with BlueVoyant allows Bytes to offer an advanced third-party risk management solution that can be quickly implemented, providing immediate customer value and protection.

Mike Ellis, Head of Channel, EMEA at BlueVoyant, said: "Bytes is an excellent partner, in demand by leading businesses in the UK and Ireland, in both the public and private sector, which are focused on maintaining resilient, secure operations. This partnership will be highly beneficial to BlueVoyant, quickly enabling us to help more companies address the challenge of third-party cyber risk with the rigour it requires."

Steve Marshall, Group CISO of Bytes, added: "When it comes to modern security management, third parties always seem to be last on the list for security evaluation, even though they extend your attack surface outside of your control, and have the ability to cause compromise of your information or environment. It is usually hard to get reliable information that is not based on a point-in-time assessment in a document, or just an open-source scan of the outside of their environment, when what you really need is intelligence-led clarity on the risk that they pose to you. I am sure that BlueVoyant will be a valuable addition to our solution portfolio by providing this clarity."

James Tamblin, President at BlueVoyant UK, concluded: "Our third-party cyber risk management solution enhances Bytes' existing portfolio of high-calibre security partners. By identifying, prioritising, and remediating security risks posed by business partners and vendors/supply chain, our solution delivers the visibility and protection that enterprises and public sector organisations require to continuously manage risk in an intensive threat environment."

