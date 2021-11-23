The $143 million, 280-acre project in southwestern Bangladesh will have a generation capacity of 100 MW thanks to 250,000 Longi Hi-MO5 modules.Bangladesh's largest solar power plant, a 100 MW project, is set to come online, giving a big boost to the country's renewable energy portfolio. The power plant, in the Mongla borough, or upazila, of the Bagerhat district in southwestern Bangladesh, will start supplying electricity to the grid next month. Energon Renewables (BD) Ltd, a subsidiary of Bangladeshi industrial conglomerate Orion Group, has set up the 280-acre project at a cost of $143 million. ...

