HONG KONG, Nov 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With global sourcing become increasingly digitalised in the wake of the pandemic, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is staging the HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show | Physical + Online, a trade exhibition held in both online and physical formats, to help businesses adjust to the new sourcing model and overcome challenges resulting from the current business environment. The show will gather more than 580 exhibitors from nine countries and regions, showcasing the latest toys, baby products, gifts and premium, houseware, optical products and wine & spirits. The physical show takes place from 1 to 3 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). After joining the physical show, buyers and suppliers can engage through a dedicated online exhibition platform that will run from 6 to 10 December.The physical edition of the Lifestyle Sourcing Show at the HKCEC will display a range of consumer and lifestyle goods and solutions in a showcase format. For the online show, exhibitors will be offered 3D booths to promote their brands and products on a visually creative online platform. Buyers and exhibitors can discuss deals through the HKTDC's business matching platform, Click2Match, which uses artificial intelligence to conduct automatic matching between potential business partners. The platform also helps participants to schedule meetings, get together for video conferences, chat in real time and exchange e-business cards, according to their sourcing needs.Online-and-physical sourcing model to continue under the pandemicThe HKTDC debuted its online-and-physical sourcing model at the International Sourcing Show from March to July this year. The show received positive feedback from exhibitors and buyers alike, reflecting strong demand in the market. According to an online survey conducted during the show in March, most buyers (82%) indicated an intention to participate in trade fairs offering online and physical elements to develop both online and offline business opportunities.Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "The HKTDC has gradually resumed organising physical shows in Hong Kong and we will continue to make use of the online-and-physical model to stage our events, enabling local enterprises to grasp digital opportunities as travel restrictions remain in place. The Council has adopted digitalisation to help local companies make better use of technology to upgrade and transform. The online-and-physical model of the Lifestyle Sourcing Show will create synergy between the two exhibition formats. We will also mobilise the HKTDC's network of 50 offices worldwide to help exhibitors and buyers utilise our services for the physical exhibition and leverage the e-commerce platform to capture new business opportunities."Four themes highlight quality lifestyle products and solutionsThe Lifestyle Sourcing Show will highlight a broad range of quality lifestyle products and solutions under four themes.Play in Style: Showcasing a range of baby products and toys and games, spanning feeding & nursery products, interactive and educational games, including:- A silicone angled feeding bottle and breast pump from Hong Kong exhibitor Marcus & Marcus (International) Limited- A modular microscope set from Hong Kong exhibitor Eastcolight that received the iF Design Award 2021 and Good Design Award 2021Gift in Style: Highlighting an eclectic mix of skincare and healthcare products, decorative items, corporate gifts and lifestyle accessories, helping buyers to discover trendy new creations including:- Hong Kong exhibitor Bondale Electronics will display a foldable travel hanger with ozone and UV sterilisation plus a timer- Hong Kong exhibitor SooapMe will showcase its violet energy soap to help users enjoy a deeper sleepRelax in Style: Featuring an exquisite selection of houseware, cleaning products, tableware, home textiles, pet products and beer, wine & spirits including:- Hong Kong exhibitor ASFA Bio-Tech will exhibit a wireless electronic sprayer that turns disinfectant into an ultra-fine mist that can kill bacteria in the air- A full range of Scottish craft beers will be showcased by Hong Kong exhibitor PerfectoLook in Style: Displaying an extensive selection of eyewear and optical products, including frames, lenses, sporting and professional eyewear, sunglasses, reading glasses, eyewear accessories and packaging, contact lenses and accessories, including:- Exquisitely crafted hand-painted rims and acetate temples from Japanese exhibitor Excel Optical- Anti-fog coated lenses from Korean exhibitor RayMaterials that have a longer-lasting coating and can be cleaned with tissues and clothThe Lifestyle Sourcing Show will keep fully abreast with the latest lifestyle trends. It will feature 12 group pavilions such as Fujian, Jiangsu, Jiaxing, Pinghu and Zhejiang from Mainland China, Japan's Fukui Optical Industrial Association, KOTRA from Korea, and various Taiwanese associations covering gifts, houseware, baby products, toys, optical and educational products.Seminars to share sales and marketing strategiesThe HKTDC will organise three seminars at the show venue during the physical show (1-3 December). They include the "Stay Ahead in a Reshaped Business Landscape" series sponsored by AsiaWorld-Expo and HKCEC with topics including "Guide to We-Media Influencer Marketing", "Hybrid Strategies to Capture Global Business Opportunities" and "O2O Solutions for Supporting Hybrid Events". Other seminars cover areas such as photography tips for lifestyle products, digital marketing strategies and the application and development of marketing technologies.In addition, organised by the HKTDC, in association with the Hong Kong Optometric Association and the Polytechnic University, the 19th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium was successfully concluded on 11 November. The symposium was held in online and physical formats for the first time and attracted an attendance of over 2,900 industry professionals. Jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Toys Council and the Toys Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the "Business Guide to Toys and Baby Products Industries" webinar was held on 22 November. The recordings of the two events can be viewed online from 29 November at the fair website and "Click2Match" platform.Hong Kong export figures for related industriesIndustry | 2020 | Jan-Sep 2021 (year-on-year increment)Toys | HK$29.63 billion | HK$24.43 billion (+20.6%)Baby products | HK$3.72 billion | HK$2.6 billion (-12.2%)Houseware | HK$3.01 billion | HK$2.6 billion (+21.6%)Gifts and premiums | HK$126.92 billion | HK$128.4 billion (+48.8%)International wines | HK$4.09 billion | HK$4.01 billion (+60%)Optical products | HK$16.04 billion | HK$14.37 billion (+27.6%)Websites:- Lifestyle Sourcing Show: https://LSShow.hktdc.com- hktdc.com Sourcing: https://sourcing.hktdc.com/- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3oPMkJjAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. 