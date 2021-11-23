DJ ALLGEIER SE: Evora IT Solutions becomes part of Allgeier Group

Specialist for customer service and maintenance solutions Evora IT Solutions joins forces with digitization expert Allgeier SE . Allgeier acquires majority stake in Evora IT Solutions . Increased potential for Evora's growth with Asset and Field Service Management solutions based on SAP andServiceNow . Strengthened competence leveraging the portfolio of software and IT services provided by Allgeier

Munich| Walldorf, November 23, 2021 - Almost exactly 10 years after founding Evora IT Solutions, Evora's management has taken another major step forward. After an exhaustive search for a suitable partner to expand the growth of the international Evora corporate group, a purchase agreement with Allgeier SE for the acquisition of a majority stake in Evora was signed. As part of the transaction, Evora's four founders will hold a 40 percent stake in Evora as entrepreneurs and will continue to shape the future of the company.

Evora values are retained and customers benefit from a broader software and service portfolio

"With our organization and our Evorians spread around the world, we are pleased to henceforth be part of a high-growth group that is excellently positioned in the market," say the founders and shareholders of Evora unanimously. Evora's customers will continue to receive the same exceptional delivery of their projects and support services from the same talented Evorians they have relationships with today. The common goal of both Evora and Allgeier is to guide their clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. "Allgeier is one of the leading experts in the digital transformation of business models and mission-critical processes, serving many well-known customers in the public sector and private industry. By implementing best-practice solutions for innovative digital maintenance and service operations while optimizing their processes, we help our customers to be successful in tomorrow's world", says Gregor Bender, co-founder and general manager at Evora. "Allgeier will support Evora in its value driven and independent growth path and allow our customers access to additional experts and services."

Strong partner for the future

Allgeier is a specialized software and IT services provider for the digital transformation of business models. As a reliable partner, Allgeier supports more than 2,000 customers from the public sector, globally operating corporations, and market and industry leaders in the digitization and strategic development of their business-critical processes with a team of over 3,000 software and IT specialists.

"With Evora, we are gaining for Allgeier a specialized and fast-growing consulting and software company and a leading solution provider for mobility, planning and scheduling," said Hubert Rohrer, member of the Management Board of Allgeier SE. "Evora addresses important areas of need among customers and combines in-depth project and implementation expertise with consistently excellent service. At the same time, Evora is promisingly positioned in the future field of digitization of energy suppliers in order to participate in the "Energiewende" (energy transition) in the course of global CO2 reduction." Dr. Marcus Goedsche, member of the Management Board of Allgeier SE, adds: "We are particularly pleased to gain a successful entrepreneurial team and around 200 highly qualified SAP specialists and software developers on four continents for our Group. With the engineering and service center in Bangalore we significantly strengthen our competence and scalability in high-end software development. Evora is thus another milestone for Allgeier in the expansion of its business towards an international digitization and IT solutions provider." About Allgeier SE

Headquartered in Munich, Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation and among top IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany according to the Lünendonk(R) List 2021. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of more than 2,000 globally operated corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies, and public sector clients.

About Evora

Evora is a fast-growing company specializing in SAP and ServiceNow consulting and software development with deep expertise in implementing comprehensive asset and field service management solutions. Evora maintains long-standing close partnerships with SAP and ServiceNow, as well as other leading software vendors and system integrators. With EvoSuite, Evora also has its own software product family. The EvoSuite applications complement SAP's customer service and maintenance solutions enabling customers to digitize and optimize additional business processes for more efficient workflows.

