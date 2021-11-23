Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, (FP: CGE) a leading provider of communications, cloud and networking solutions tailored to customers' industries, has launched a new range of desk phones designed for the digital age.

In line with the evolution of work styles such as hybrid and remote working, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has developed the new range of desk phones to meet the expectations of a variety of users. The range offers advanced features to enable communications from anywhere, underlaid by the latest technology and a modern design.

Innovations include 3D voice capture for meetings in large rooms, connections to wireless networks, embedded VPN client for remote working, as well as a vast choice of colours and accessories.





Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise desk phones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8407/104687_0e73c0e46480a86f_001full.jpg

There are three categories in the new range of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise desk phones:

-Basic: With a compact format and SIP connectivity, this desk phone is compatible with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise communication servers and provides advanced telephony business features.

-Essential: Features a streamlined design, excellent audio quality, and a unique port enabling hybrid digital and IP connectivity.

-Enterprise: Provides a modular, stylish design, unmatched 360°audio quality and available in four colours through customisation kits. These desk phones feature a multitude of connectivity options and are ideal for office and remote working situations.

Nicolas Brunel, EVP, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Communication Business Division, said: "The new Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise desk phones are part of the latest generation of devices that leverage the most advanced technological innovations to offer unprecedented audio quality. The desk phones have been made to connect to the enterprise environment, even when working remotely. Their design and advanced capabilities make them an essential component of any digital workplace in combination with our communication servers and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's cloud-based Rainbow UCaaS platform."

The introduction of the new desk phones follows the recent launch of the OmniPCX Enterprise Purple communications platform and further enhances Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's communications solutions portfolio. The launch is also part of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's Digital Age Communications (DAC) strategy which centres on three pillars:

The digital workplace : Enabling employees to work from anywhere (at the office, at home, or remotely), with efficient communications, collaboration, and customer service, cloud-based solutions available at any time, from any device.

: Enabling employees to work from anywhere (at the office, at home, or remotely), with efficient communications, collaboration, and customer service, cloud-based solutions available at any time, from any device. Communications as the catalyst for enterprise agility : Connecting everything (people, applications, and objects) to enrich traditional business interactions, accelerate decision-making, automate business processes, and proactively detect potential incidents before they occur.

: Connecting everything (people, applications, and objects) to enrich traditional business interactions, accelerate decision-making, automate business processes, and proactively detect potential incidents before they occur. Flexible cloud-model solutions and architecture: From enterprise premises to a full-cloud solution (private, public, or hybrid), organisations can decide on the best approach to support their transformation in terms of budget, timeframe, and objectives.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise desk phones are available through the company's network of partners.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers' success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

